Aurora Borealis Lights Up Sky Over Highest Mountain Peak In North America; Internet In Awe

The highest mountain peak in North America Denali witnessed the magic of Aurora Borealis, which lit up the US mountains with majestic greenlights. On Tuesday, the US National Park Service (NPS) took to Instagram to share beautiful pictures from the location. In the post, the National Park Services provided a thorough description of what this majestic beauty is all about.

According to NPS, the Denali is a “great location” for viewing the aurora because it is located at the “far northern latitude and because there is limited light pollution”. The National Park Services shared glimpses of the magical sky at the Denali National Park and Preserves. The post started off with the authorities sharing a quote by Super Nintendo Chalmers, a character from the Simpsons. The quote reads, “Aurora Borealis!? At this time of year, at this time of day, in this part of the country, localised entirely within your kitchen!?”

What is Aurora Borealis - The scenic beauty which stole the hearts of the Netizens

The Northern Lights or the Aurora Borealis are beautiful waves of light that captivate people who live in the region. While the whole world is mesmerised by the spectacular light show, it is actually a violent event. The lights are visible when the energised particles from the sun slam into Earth’s upper atmosphere. However, the world is protected from these particles by the planet’s magnetic field, which redirects the particles toward the poles.

The netizens were floored by looking at the majestic beauty shared by the NPS. While some Instagram users commended NPS for using the Super Nintendo reference, one user wrote, “The people in charge of the NPS Insta really make it one of my favourite social media platforms.”

Some users even went on to share their experience of watching the lights for the first time. Describing the Northern lights, NPS further wrote, “The most common colour seen in the #NorthernLights, or aurora borealis, is green. When the solar wind hits millions of oxygen atoms in the Earth's atmosphere at the same time, it excites the oxygen atoms for a time and then they decay back to their original state, when they emit the green hue we can see from the ground.”