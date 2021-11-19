Austin Hosts Ukrainian Defense Min At Pentagon, Says 'we'll Continue To Stand By Ukraine'

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin on Thursday, Nov. 18 welcomed his Ukraine's Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov to the Pentagon. Austin reaffirmed America's unwavering support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity as he hosted his Ukrainian counterpart. The two discussed a range of security issues, including Russia's destabilising actions in the region, the US Department of Defense informed in a release.

Austin and Reznikov also agreed to advance the shared priorities outlined in the US-Ukraine Strategic Defense Framework signed on Aug. 31 that entails implementing defense industry reforms, and deepening cooperation between Ukraine and the US in areas such as Black Sea security, cyber defense, and intelligence sharing, and countering Russia’s aggression.

"[The] framework created a foundation for strengthening our strategic defense partnership," Austin said. "I look forward to discussing how we can implement that framework to continue to advance our shared priority to counter Russian aggression and to deepen our cooperation in such areas as Black Sea security, cyber defense and intelligence sharing."

I welcomed new MinDef @oleksiireznikov to the Pentagon today and reaffirmed unwavering support. I look forward to continuing to build on the strategic defense partnership between our two great nations. pic.twitter.com/cUCNTVh958 — Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III (@SecDef) November 19, 2021

The Kremlin has high and thick walls.They don't hear words of concern and calls for dialogue.But they understand the actions.With the US we should to discuss what the answer should be to 🇷🇺 aggression. This should be a kind of vaccination against the dangerous virus of aggression pic.twitter.com/Obv6pLhKgQ — Oleksii Reznikov (@oleksiireznikov) November 18, 2021

US' support for Ukraine’s sovereignty, territorial integrity 'unshakable'

Austin reaffirmed the United States' commitment to building the capacity of Ukraine's forces to more effectively defend its sovereign territory. He stated that the US has been closely monitoring the Russian military movements on the Ukrainian borders. He asserted that the US had made its concerns vocal about Russia's "destabilising activities" and its desire for more transparency from Moscow's side. Austin also highlighted the importance of regional security as he stressed that the US will continue to consult with Ukraine, allies, and partners in the region on the security initiatives and helping the country achieve its Euro-Atlantic aspirations.

My 1st visit to Washington DC as the Minister of Defense.I’m grateful to the US side & my colleague @SecDef for this meeting.We appreciate the assistance of the US people in countering Russian aggression.Our main goal is to further strengthen partnership between 🇺🇸&🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/YM7EuBfOXr — Oleksii Reznikov (@oleksiireznikov) November 18, 2021

Addressing the Pentagon news conference, the Ukraine's Defense Minister said that his country “has been repelling waves of Russia’s hybrid aggression for eight years. We appreciate the United States’ full efforts to draw attention to the next phase of military preparations around Ukraine conducted by Moscow.”

Accusing Moscow of “getting ready for the next phase of the attack," Reznikov said, “We are not quite sure what [Russian President Vladimir Putin] is up to, I would urge Russia to be more transparent about what they are doing and take steps to live up to the Minsk agreement." “The signal from the United States will send a signal to the entire civilized world that we should unite against Russian aggression,” he added.

Austin, meanwhile promised Ukrainian counterpart that the US' support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity remains "unshakable".