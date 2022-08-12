Author Salman Rushdie Attacked On Stage At An Event In New York

Novelist Salman Rushdie, who had received death threats from Iran in the 1980s for his writing, was attacked on Friday. The incident took place when he was about to give a speech in western New York.

The shocking visuals of the incident show a man storming the stage at the Chautauqua Institution and thrashing and stabbing Rushdie as he was being introduced. The author fell on the floor and the attacker was restrained.

The attacker has been detained by police. The author's immediate condition is not known. He has been flown to the hospital. Rushdie suffered an apparent stab wound to the neck. New York state police said that they are investigating an attack on Rushdie.

"On August 12, 2022, at about 11 am, a male suspect ran up onto the stage and attacked Rushdie and an interviewer. Rushdie suffered an apparent stab wound to the neck and was transported by helicopter to an area hospital. His condition is not yet known. The interviewer suffered minor head injury. A state Trooper assigned to the event immediately took the suspect into custody," Police said.

“The Satanic Verses” book by Rushdie has been banned in Iran and a few other Islamic countries as many Muslims consider it to be blasphemous. 1989 Iran’s late leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini issued a fatwa (edict) calling for the novelist’s death.

A reward of over $3 million was also offered for anyone who killed Rushdie.

While Iran's government has distanced itself from the decree, but anti-Rushdie sentiment lingered. In 2012, the bounty for Rushdie was raised from $2.8 million to $3.3 million by a semi-official Iranian religious foundation

Rushdie rejected that threat at the time, stating there was "no evidence" of people being interested in the reward. In 2012, he also published a memoir, “Joseph Anton,” about the fatwa.

Rushdie rose to prominence with his Booker Prize-winning 1981 novel “Midnight’s Children,” but his name became known around the world after “The Satanic Verses.”

The Chautauqua Institution, about 55 miles southwest of Buffalo in a rural corner of New York, is known for its summertime lecture series. Rushdie has spoken there before.

(With AP inputs)