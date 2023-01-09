Award-winning Fiction Novelist, Russell Banks Dies Of Cancer At 82

Award-winning writer, Russell Banks passed away on Saturday in upstate New York, Dan Halpern, his editor, told the Associated Press. He was known for his award-winning fiction novels as Affliction and The Sweet Hereafter in the wintry, rural communities of his native north-east and imagined the dreams and downfalls of everyone from modern blue-collar workers to the radical abolitionist John Brown, reported Associated Press. Russell Banks was being treated for cancer,

Many have expressed their sorrow at the news of the demise of the fiction writer. Joyce Carol Oates, an American writer, took to social media and referred to Banks as a great American writer and “beloved friend of so many”. She shared his picture and wrote, "I'm devastated by the news that Russell Banks died last night. Still crazy, still pals after all these years," he wrote over a decade ago in my copy of Rule of the Bone, and that's how I'll still think of him going forward. My heart goes out to his family, RIP Russell".

I'm devastated by the news that Russell Banks died last night. "Still crazy, still pals after all these years," he wrote over a decade ago in my copy of Rule of the Bone, and that's how I'll still think of him going forward. My heart goes out to his family, RIP Russell xxx pic.twitter.com/T2HzZPYK4q — Bradford Morrow (@BradfordMorrow) January 8, 2023

Who was Russell Banks?

Banks was born in Newton, Massachusetts, and raised in Massachusetts and New Hampshire. He was a self-styled heir to 19th-century writers such as Nathaniel Hawthorne and Walt Whitman, aspiring to high art and a deep grasp of the country’s spirit reported The Guardian. Russell Banks, whose father was a plumber, emphasized on writing about working-class families.

Fiction writer Russell's most recent works were the story collection A Permanent Member of the Family and the 2021 novel Foregone, which talks about an American filmmaker who fled to Canada amid the Vietnam war and looked back on his impulsive youth.