‘Aware Of Searches At BBC Offices In India’, Says US Official Over BBC I-T Survey

United States authorities confirmed on Tuesday (local time) that they have been aware of the searches at BBC offices in Delhi and Mumbai by Indian tax authorities, however not in a position to offer any judgment, reported ANI.

"We are aware of the search of BBC offices in Delhi by Indian tax authorities," said Ned Price US State Department spokesperson while talking about an IT survey at BBC offices in India by a reporter.

While addressing the current IT survey at BBC offices in India, Price stressed the significance of free press around the world have asked the reporter to refer to Indian authorities for the details of this search. "Beyond this discrete action, what I'll say more broadly is the general point that I've consistently made in this context, but in the universal context text as well. We support the importance of a free press around the world," said a US State Department spokesperson. Further, he added that the US would continue to highlight the "importance of freedom of expression of religion or belief as human rights that contribute to strengthening democracies around the world."

It has strengthened this democracy here in this country. It has strengthened India's democracy. These universal rights are the bedrock of democracies around the world," said Price while talking about the importance of a free press.

IT survey at BBC offices in India

Income tax officials reached BBC offices located at New Delhi's KG Marg and Kalina Santacruz in Mumbai for the survey on Tuesday, reported ANI. During the investigation, the mobile phones of all the employees present in the BBC office premises were taken away by the Income Tax team. The data of the computer kept in the accounts and finance department was also scanned, according to the sources, reported ANI. This IT survey by Income Tax officials comes after the BBC released a documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi - 'India: The Modi Question," which caused controversy on January 21. The controversial documentary was banned by the center whereas YouTube videos and Twitter posts were also blocked that shared links to the documentary. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court had ordered the central government to produce original records relating to its decision to block the BBC documentary on February 3.