Babies' Day Out: A Quick Look At Toddlers Who Have 'breached' White House Fence So Far

On Tuesday, a curious toddler earned the title of one of the tiniest White House intruders after managing to squeeze through the metal fencing on the north side of the executive mansion. The U.S. Secret Service Uniformed Division officers, who are responsible for the security of the White House, quickly responded to the breach and safely retrieved the child, reuniting him with his parents on Pennsylvania Avenue.

According to Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi, officers encountered the young visitor along the White House north fence line and the security systems instantly triggered the response of the Secret Service officers. The child's parents were briefly questioned before being allowed to continue on their way.

The toddler is noteworthy

This incident may be the first successful intrusion onto the White House grounds since the fence was doubled in height to approximately 13 feet (3.96 meters) in recent years due to a series of security breaches. While the new fence is taller, it has an additional inch of space between pickets, totaling 5½ inches (12.7 centimeters) between posts.

The White House fence has been the scene of previous incidents, with older children occasionally getting stuck in the iconic barrier or protesters chaining themselves to it during demonstrations. The security breach involving the curious toddler has prompted authorities to review and potentially reinforce security measures to ensure the safety and protection of the White House complex.

Previous 'Cute' Cases of Breach

According to Secret Service spokesman Edwin Donovan, a toddler entered through the gate's bar of the White House in the middle of the night in August 2014. The child was later found and given back to his parents. However, the boy and his parents were not identified. Donovan jokingly said that prior to giving a "timeout" to the toddler, agents decided to wait until he could talk so they could investigate him.

Then, in 2015, just one year later, a kid aged four breached a White House security barrier and entered the north lawn. The youngster had climbed a temporary barrier along Pennsylvania Avenue when agents responded with their firearms drawn, though it was unclear exactly how the infant entered. According to Secret Service spokesman Brian Leary the toddler ‘didn’t get in through the fence’.

With its old fencing, the White House had a string of security breaches, however, this recent one is the first since the fence has been upgraded.