Babysitting Future Billionaires: Meet The Nanny Of Ultra-rich Who Makes $2,000 A Day

Who knew someone could babysit their way to hopping on yachts and catching private flights?

In the world of nannies, Gloria Richards seems to be living the big dream. When she isn't involved in her Broadway stints and show gigs, the 34-year-old joins billionaire’s children on their latest adventures. Caring for the tiny tots is a job that comes with a long list of perks for Richards. From air travel to accomodations as a babysitter, she has experienced it all.

The work pays a handsome sum of $167 per hour, an amount that ends up making 80% to 90% of her annual income, according to CNBC. “I could nanny for, like, two months at the top of the year, and I’d be fine for the rest of the year. What feeds me is being able to work so closely with these kids," she told the outlet.

Earning $2,000 per day, Richards puts in 12 to 15 hours of babysitting kids and coordinating with their educational and social calendars. But the yachts, Porsches and private jets come at a cost. She is often responsible for taking care of neurodivergent children who do not have sufficient parental support.

Nanny reveals clients ask her to 'raise our kids'

Things further complicate for her as a Black woman, as she tries to handle cultural situations deftly. She has worked for several billionaire clients, including popular actors who she barely caught a glimpse of due to packed calendars, elaborate security details and glam teams. She has seen them making impulsive splurges on real estate, and taking a single bite of steak priced $3,200.

“I’ve had full-blown interviews where [parents] are like, ‘We’re looking for someone to raise our kids. They tell me they had kids to pass on their trust funds, [and that] ‘I’ll hang out with them after boarding school when they can drink,'" she revealed. But luxurious amenities are still not as expensive as her firm boundaries. Throughout the course of her babysitting career, Richards has made sure to establish when and how much she wants to work. “I have to be very mindful that even though it’s an intimate setting, it’s still a job,” she said.