'Bad Idea': US Woman Uses Gorilla Glue To Set Her Hair, Ends Up In Hospital

Instagram user, Tessica Brown, has gone viral after she posted a video about how she made a “bad” decision of using an industrial spray adhesive to hold down her hairstyle. While taking to the social media platform, Brown informed her followers about what happened to her hair after she sprayed heavy-duty Gorilla Glue adhesive spray because she ran out of her usually hairspray, Got2B glued hairspray. In the clip, she said that her hair has been stuck in the hairstyle shown in the video for a month.

Brown said, “I didn’t have anymore Got2B hairspray so I used this, gorilla glue spray, bad idea, my hair don’t move, I’ve washed my hair 15 times and it don’t move”.

In the following posts, Brown posted a picture of St. Bernard’s Hospital in Chalmette, La, where she went in hopes of getting the hardened adhesive removed from her hair. She revealed that she spent 22 hours in the emergency room. She also said health care workers used acetone and sterile water to loosen the adhesive, which burned her scalp and hardened moments later.

The Gorilla Glue website is not clear on how to remove its spray adhesive from hair, only from the body and skin. The FAQ section of the website informs, “While still wet, Gorilla Spray Adhesive can be removed by wiping adhesive with a dry cloth, and then washing the area with soap and water. Once cured, rinse well with water”. Regarding Brown’s experience using their product as an alternate for hairspray, Gorilla Glue also released a statement in which they emphasised that the spray adhesive states on the warning label to “not get in eyes, skin, or on clothing”.

“We are very sorry to hear about the unfortunate incident that Miss Brown experienced using our Spray Adhesive on her hair. We are glad to see in her recent video that Miss Brown has received medical treatment from her local medical facility and wish her the best,” the company said.

Netizens ‘pray’ for Brown

Meanwhile, Brown’s video caught the attention of many celebrities who reposted her video and also followed her Instagram profile to receive updates on her journey to adhesive-free hair. Brown even started a Go-Fund me page that exceeded the $1500 goal for help towards her medical expenses. In the comment section, users even wrote, “Good luck. Sending prayers”.

