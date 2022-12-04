Balenciaga's Creative Designer Apologises For ‘inappropriate’ Campaign Featuring Children

The creative designer of the luxury fashion house, Balenciaga, has expressed regret for a recent fashion advertisement that even brand ambassador Kim Kardashian criticised. Balenciaga's creative director issued an apology on Instagram on Friday morning for his company's contentious campaign that featured two young girls holding teddy bears dressed in bondage attire, Page Six Style reported. The latest campaign has further created uproar globally.

Following Demna Gvasalia's post on Instagram regarding the advertisement on Friday, Kim Kardashian said she was “shaken by the disturbing images,” PA Media reported. Kardashian also stated she was "re-evaluating my relationship" with the company.

Balenciaga apologises for the controversial campaign

The 41-year-old designer began his statement by saying, "I want to personally apologize for the wrong artistic choice of concept for the gifting campaign with the kids and I take my responsibility.” Demna said that although he aims to spark a thought in his commercials, he "would NEVER have the intention to do that with such an awful subject as child abuse.” He continued, "It was inappropriate to have kids promote objects that had nothing to do with them.”

The creative designer said, “I need to learn from this, listen and engage with child protection organizations to know how I can contribute and help on this terrible subject”.

Demna also stressed, “I apologise to anyone offended by the visuals and Balenciaga has guaranteed that adequate measures will be taken not only to avoid similar mistakes in the future but also to take accountability in protecting child welfare in every way we can."

Celebrities' reaction on Balenciaga campaign

A number of celebrities have denounced the distressing advertisements by trashing or, in the instance of 'Bachelor' alums Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham, burning their luxury sneakers.

In the meantime, Kardashian claimed in a previous post that she had been silent in the days following the launch of the campaign because she wanted to meet with the company to 'understand for myself how this could have happened'. She claimed, “As a mother of four, I have been shaken by the disturbing images,” PA Media reported. In light of the recent issue surrounding the company, the reality star is also said to have declined a 2023 Balenciaga advertisement.

(Image: AP/ Instagram/ Demnagram)