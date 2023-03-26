Bangladesh Deputy Envoy Andalib Elias Urges UN To Declare March 25 'World Genocide Day'

Bangladesh Deputy High Commissioner Andalib Elias addressed in United Nations on Saturday where he shared the demand of his country to declare March 25 as World Genocide Day. The demand for Bangladesh was put forward by its representative on March 26. Bangladesh Deputy High Commissioner Andalib Elias said, "Since 2017, we've been observing this day as the genocide day of Bangladesh. We've been pursuing two things from the UN, to declare this as world genocide day and recognition of what happened in Bangladesh in 1971 as a genocide."

Why should March 25 be marked as 'World Genocide Day'?

The reason behind the request is since on this day (March 25) in 1971, the Pakistan army attacked unarmed people in the middle of the night. "They (Pakistan Army) killed thousands within the next nine months, they killed nine million people in Bangladesh. This is one of the most brutal genocides ever," said the Bangladeshi Deputy High Commissioner.

Further, International Forum for Secular Bangladesh (IFSB) Switzerland chapter also rallied at the Broken Chair square in front of the UN building in Geneva on Saturday. They gathered demanding the UN acknowledge the Bangladesh genocide perpetrated by the Pakistan Army in 1971.

It is to be noted that 'Genocide Day' has been observed by the country since 2017 against the "atrocities committed by the Pakistan Army on civilians on the night of March 25, 1971, when it launched 'Operation Searchlight' in Dhaka to crush the Bengali nationalist movement". During the peaceful protest outside the premises of the UN, all European Freedom Fighter Sangsad of Bangladesh, Awami League members of Switzerland, and other International NGOs actively participated. According to ANI, Tazul Islam, who is a Bangladesh freedom fighter from Zurich, has requested the UN Human Rights Council to recognise March 25 as "Bangladesh genocide day".

