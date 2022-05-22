Bangladesh Rights Group Protests In US; Calls For Action Against 1971 Genocide Criminals

The members of the Human Rights Congress for Bangladesh Minorities (HRCBM) held a protest outside the White House on Saturday, May 21. The members of HRCBM called for action against the people responsible for the genocide that took place in Bangladesh in 1971, according to ANI. The protesters demanded the extradition of 195 Pakistanis who committed genocide in 1971 along with five globally designated terrorists who were living in Pakistan.

The protesters outside the White House said that Pakistan owes an apology to the people of Bangladesh for the single-day massacre in Bangladesh on May 20 in 1971. In addition, the members of the Human Rights Congress have demanded compensation for the 10 million refugees and their children. Furthermore, the protesters have called on the US administration to impose sanctions against Pakistan under the Magnitsky act. Priya Saha, the Executive Director of Human Rights Congress for Bangladesh Minorities (HRCBM), said that Pakistan is responsible for three million deaths and 400,000 victims of rape.

"Still now, nobody is held for this war crime and 195 Pakistani war criminals still they are enjoying their normal life. We want the American government to put sanctions on Pakistan and the 195 war criminals under Magnitsky act and uphold human rights across the world," Priya Saha said.

Protester calls on US govt to impose sanctions against Pakistan

One of the protesters outside the White House said, "We are here in memory of the Hindus, who were killed on May 20, 1971, in Chuknagar. Pakistan armies and its allied Islamists has caused the genocide and killed 10,000 Hindus in Chuknagar." He called on the US administration to impose sanctions against Pakistan as well as those responsible for the genocide. He further said, "Pakistan and its army is causing terrorism all over the world. So, we request the government to take action and uphold the ethos of humanity."

1971 Bangladesh genocide

Notably, Chuknagar is a small town located in the Khulna district near the India-Bangladesh border. According to ANI, the Pakistani soldiers opened fire on the civilians using light machine guns (LMGs) and semi-automatic rifles on May 20 in 1971. It is reported that Pakistani forces along with some Bangladeshi-origin Islamists (also called Razakars) committed the largest single-day massacre in Bangladesh (formerly East Pakistan). Around 10,000 civilians were believed to have been killed in one day.

