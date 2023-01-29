Barack, Michelle Obama Condemn 'vicious, Unjustified Beating' Of Tyre Nichols

Former US President Barack Obama and ex-First Lady, Michelle Obama on Sunday slammed police brutality and the use of excessive force in the US, after the footage of the fatal beating of 29-year-old FedEx worker Tyre Nichols was released by the Memphis Police Department. “The vicious, unjustified beating of Tyre Nichols and his ultimate death at the hands of five Memphis police officers is just the latest, painful reminder of how far America still has to go in fixing how we police our streets,” the Obamas tweeted.

The vicious, unjustified beating of Tyre Nichols and his ultimate death at the hands of five Memphis police officers is just the latest, painful reminder of how far America still has to go in fixing how we police our streets. pic.twitter.com/ITmrNNJhiT — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) January 28, 2023

'I was outraged:' Biden

US President Joe Biden, also denounced the police's conduct, saying that he was outraged and deeply pained by the African American youth beaten and kicked in Memphis city of Tennessee. The man who was rushed to the hospital following the incident, later succumbed to his injuries. “Like so many, I was outraged and deeply pained to see the horrific video of the beating that resulted in Tyre Nichols’ death. It is yet another painful reminder of the profound fear and trauma, the pain, and the exhaustion that Black and Brown Americans experience every single day,” Biden said, commenting on the video.

My heart goes out to Tyre Nichols’ family and to Americans in Memphis and across the country who are grieving this tremendously painful loss. There are no words to describe the heartbreak and grief of losing a beloved child and young father.⁰⁰Here's my full statement. pic.twitter.com/ghROhSGtao — President Biden (@POTUS) January 28, 2023

This Tyre Nichols video is horrific, I’m literally at a loss for words. pic.twitter.com/i1PC9tRkWo — Mike Baggz (@MikeBaggz) January 28, 2023

Five police officers were involved in the incident as they kicked, thrashed and tased Nichols. Tadarrius Bean, 24, Demetrius Haley, 30, Emmitt Martin III, 30, Desmond Mills, Jr., 32, and Justin Smith, 28 were charged with murder and were dismissed from their duties. The officers were charged with aggravated assault, kidnapping, misconduct, and oppression, as well as second-degree murder.

Former US President Donald Trump, condemned the brutal beating of Nichols by the Memphis police officers, calling the incident “horrible” and adding that the devastating attack “never should have happened”.

“I thought it was terrible. He was in such trouble. He was just being pummelled," Trump told Associated Press. "Now that should never have happened," said the former US President in an interview after the footage of officers tackling Tyre was released.

Trump commented on the first three minutes of the video, where the officers ruthlessly beat Nichols with fists, boots and batons, and Tyre called for his mother, saying that it was “a very sad moment”. "That was really the point that got me the most, to be honest with you,” Trump noted.