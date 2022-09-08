Barack, Michelle Obama Return To White House After Five Years To Unveil Official Portraits

Ex-President of the United States Barack Obama and the former First Lady Michelle Obama Wednesday returned to the White House for the unveiling of their official portraits, Barack Obama's painted by Robert McCurdy and Michelle Obama’s portrait done by Sharon Sprung. Dressed in a black suit and grey tie Barack Obama sat in a chair, while Michelle Obama wearing a formal blue dress was seen seated on a sofa in the Red Room. The portrait unveiling tradition dates back to 1978 when President Jimmy Carter and his predecessor, Gerald Ford, similarly uncovered the art of the ex-leader.

Official ceremony held in East Room

The Obamas unveiled the portraits in an official ceremony held in the East Room. President Joe Biden, in a remark about the portraits said that Obama will be “one of the most consequential presidents in history.” The art was acquired and commissioned by the White House Historical Association. The art was made from the photographs taken by the respective artists of the two Democrat politicians during their tenure and subsequent stay in the Oval Office.

“Jill and I have been waiting to host events at the White House for a long time coming out of the pandemic, and it’s fitting that we can do that now by unveiling the portraits of two great friends, two great Americans,” US President Joe Biden said at the ceremony on Wednesday.

Obama's photorealist portrait painter is also widely known for his remarkable art of prominent politicians and figures including Toni Morrison and Muhammad Ali. Biden hailed the art, appreciating Obamas and their legacy. He addressed Barack Obama as “one of the most consequential presidents in America's history” and Michelle Obama as “one of the most consequential first ladies.”

I want to thank Robert McCurdy for his extraordinary work on my portrait. Robert is known for his paintings of public figures, and I love how he paints people exactly the way they are. Take a look at the process behind creating the official White House portraits: pic.twitter.com/oZb6ov4uwr — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) September 7, 2022

"I wanted people to pass by the painting and recognize her, or be more curious even about her or to read more about her, but to get her," Sprung said in a video released by Obama Foundation. "The way the painting is constructed is entirely about the viewer," meanwhile, McCurdy said.

Sharon Sprung is a brilliant artist who joins a small, but mighty group of women who have painted an official White House portrait. Learn more about her and the process that went into making our portraits: pic.twitter.com/NVAN3G0WpV — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) September 7, 2022

Obama acknowledged the leadership of Biden, his former Vice President, saying that he is “a man who became a true partner and a good friend.” “Joe, it is now America’s good fortune to have you as president,” Obama said. “You have guided us through some perilous times. You’ve built on and gone beyond the work we all did together.” Biden welcomed the arrival of the former Democrat leaders, saying, "Barack and Michelle, welcome home, Welcome home."