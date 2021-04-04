Barack Obama Congratulates MLB For Taking Stand Against Georgia's Election Law

Former US President Barack Obama has congratulated Major League Baseball for “taking a stand” against Georgia’s new election law that was passed in both houses of state assembly last month. MLB on Friday announced that this season’s All-Star game has been moved out of Atlanta in response to the new election bill passed by Georgia legislators. Obama took to his official Twitter handle to congratulate MLB for taking a stand on behalf of the voting rights of Americans.

“Major League Baseball fundamentally supports voting rights for all Americans and opposes restrictions to the ballot box. In 2020, MLB became the first professional sports league to join the non-partisan Civic Alliance to help build a future in which everyone participates in shaping the United States. We proudly used our platform to encourage baseball fans and communities throughout our country to perform their civic duty and actively participate in the voting process. Fair access to voting continues to have our game’s unwavering support,” Commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement. READ | MLB moves All-Star Game due to Georgia voting law

'Knee-jerk decision'

Meanwhile, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp has slammed MLB for siding with the liberals on the issue. Critics of the law argue that the new election legislation will amount to voter suppression, and will largely affect the minority Black community. However, Brian Kemp, who signed the bill into law on Thursday, said the legislation will bring much-needed reform to the state’s electoral process, which came under heavy criticism after last year’s presidential election as Georgia became key to President Joe Biden’s victory.

Today, @MLB caved to fear, political opportunism, and liberal lies. — Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) April 2, 2021

Georgians - and all Americans - should fully understand what the MLB's knee-jerk decision means: cancel culture and woke political activists are coming for every aspect of your life, sports included. If the left doesn’t agree with you, facts and the truth do not matter. — Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) April 2, 2021

Georgia has always been one of the key swing states in the US, mainly because of its demography. Black voters turned out in record numbers to vote last year, which probably made the difference and helped Biden win the state. Former US President Donald Trump had launched a legal action in Georgia based on unfounded claims of election fraud. Trump even tried to influence Republican Brian Kemp to vote against the certification of the result, which the latter ignored, garnering criticism from the then-president. But, now Kemp has signed the election bill into law, making Georgia the first US state to bring electoral changes post 2020 presidential election.

According to reports, the new law reduces the number of ballot drop boxes in localities where African-Americans are in majority. The law also introduces new registration requirements and allows state officials to take over local election bodies. The law criminalizes the distribution of food and drinks to voters while they wait in line to cast their ballot.

(Image Credit: AP/Unsplash)