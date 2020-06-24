Barack Obama Helps Biden Raise $11 Mn, Says 'great Awakening' Going On To Defeat Trump

Former US President Barack Obama said that “a great awakening” is going around the country which could help defeat the incumbent Donald Trump in the November elections. During a virtual fundraiser with Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on June 23, Obama helped his former deputy raise $11 million in total.

"I am here to say the help is on the way if we do the work because there's nobody I trust more to be able to heal this country and get back on track than my dear friend Joe Biden," said Obama.

Biden’s press secretary TJ Ducklo said that the fund raised on Tuesday was the most successful finance event of the entire campaign. According to Biden’s campaign, $7.6 million came from 175,000 grassroots donors and more than 65,000 were first-time donors. The virtual Live fundraiser garnered 120,826 views.

'Fed up with the shambolic approach'

Biden has escalated the efforts to raise funds after he secured the delegate threshold to officially clinch the Democratic presidential nomination for general elections in November. Biden’s work under Obama’s presidency helped him gain the trust of African-Americans and the overwhelming support turned the tide for him during South Carolina primary when Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders was ahead of his Democratic rivals.

"What makes me optimistic is the fact that there is a great awakening going on around the country, particularly among younger people...fed up with the shambolic, disorganized, mean-spirited approach to governance that we've seen over the last couple of years," said Obama at the fundraiser, sharing the split screen with Biden.

In April, Obama endorsed his ex-deputy for his White House bid saying he is “proud to endorse” his “friend Joe Biden” for the President of the United States. In a video message shared on social media, Obama said that his 2008 decision to choose Biden as his running mate was one of his “best decisions ever".

"I believe Joe has all the qualities we need in a President right now... Joe has the character and the experience to guide us through one of our darkest times and heal us through along recovery," he added.

