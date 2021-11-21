Barack Obama Wishes 'friend And Brother' US President Joe Biden On His 79th Birthday

As United States President Joe Biden celebrated his 79th birthday on Saturday, former President Barack Obama took to microblogging platform Twitter to wish him a happy birthday. In a tweet, Obama wrote, "Happy birthday to my friend and my brother, @POTUS!". Throughout Obama's eight years in charge, Biden served as his vice president, while working together in their political careers for years.

Further, in his post, Obama emphasised the bipartisan infrastructure bill's approval, which is considered a big victory for the Biden administration. "Thanks for giving all of us the gift of better infrastructure. Grateful for all you're doing to build this country back better," Obama added.

Biden signed a $1.2 trillion infrastructure plan

According to The Hill, Biden has now switched his efforts to the Build Back Better Act after getting the infrastructure bill enacted in the nation. The report further added that it is highly unlikely that Republicans approve the plan. On Monday, Biden had signed a $1.2 trillion infrastructure plan which is believed to fix the country's outdated transportation and telecommunications networks. It will also support the country's infrastructure development.

The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, according to the White House, will reauthorize land transportation projects for another five years, through the fiscal year 2026. It will provide permission for water, electricity, and broadband infrastructure programs, as well as the distribution of emergency supplemental allowances.

Meanwhile, the Congressional Budget Office provided a price estimate for Biden's plan on Thursday, estimating that it would add $367 billion to the nation's debt over ten years.

US officials wished President Biden on his birthday

Other than Obama, Vice President Kamala Harris, who had performed her duty as the acting president the day before Biden underwent a regular colonoscopy, shared a photo and wished, "Wishing you a happy and joyous day, @POTUS. Happy birthday!"

Furthermore, the United States Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg has also wished Biden on his birthday and wrote, “Happy Birthday, @POTUS! Thank you for your lifelong commitment to the American people and for delivering on your promises to #BuildBackBetter. Grateful to serve under your leadership.”

Alongside Buttigieg, United States Representative Gabrielle Giffords wished the US president while sharing a video of both doing elbow bumps and wrote, "Happy birthday, @JoeBiden! Sending you a celebratory elbow bump. Your compassion and integrity in the Oval Office are what our country wants. Thank you for being the #GunSafetyPresident we need."

