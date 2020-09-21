Barbara Lagoa, Cuban-American Judge, Among Top Potential Picks For US Supreme Court

Barbara Lagoa, the Cuban-American federal appellate judge, is among the top contenders under consideration by US President Donald Trump for a Supreme Court seat. The seat fell vacant after the death of Supreme Court judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg. The Trump administration has initiated the process for a replacement amid strong objection by Democrats.

Lagoa has been serving as a federal judge in 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals after Trump nominated her in 2019. If the US President picks Lagoa, a Hispanic woman, and the Senate confirms her appointment, she would be the fifth woman and second Latino justice to ever serve in the top court. Justice Sonia Sotomayor, an Obama-nominee, became the first Latino justice.

Lagoa graduated from Columbia Law School and worked as a pro bono lawyer for Elian Gonzalez’s family and later as a federal prosecutor. The 52-year-old judge would be the youngest justice in the Supreme Court and would give the court a 6-3 conservative majority. However, Lagoa’s lack of experience in a federal court could work against her possible appointment.

Trump on judge's nomination

The US constitution bestows all rights and absolute power to the president to nominate a citizen to the powerful Supreme Court as one of the 9 justices. With around 40 days ahead of the elections, Trump has desired to fast-forward through established timelines and make the nomination of Heading 2a conservative judge.

“We win an election and those are the consequences...We have a lot of time. We have plenty of time. We're talking about January 20th," he told a North Carolina rally amid chants of “Fill that seat”.

Meanwhile, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has called on more Republican senators to oppose the attempt to push through the replacement. In a televised plea to Republican senators, Biden asked them to uphold constitutional duty and conscience while voting on Trump’s “abuse of power.” Republicans dominate the Senate with 53-47 and Biden needs at least four GOP members to oppose the nomination of Ginsburg’s successor before November elections.

(Image: AP)