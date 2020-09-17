Barr Opposes Lockdown Amid COVID-19, Calls It 'greatest Intrusion' Of Civil Rights

In a peculiar comparison that is drawing criticism, US Attorney General William Barr said on September 16 that the calls for the nationwide lockdown amid the COVID-19 pandemic is “like house arrest” and denoted them as the “greatest intrusion” of the civil rights in US history apart from slavery. While speaking at an event at the Hillsdale College when the host asked Barr to explain the “constitutional hurdles” for restricting a church from meeting during the global health crisis, the US Attorney General reportedly gave a four-minute-long response. According to William Barr, the governors of the state were exercising their executive powers to restrict the citizens as well as businesses from resuming their work. He went on elaborate that these nationwide stay-at-home orders are similar to house arrests and apart from slavery in the past, the lockdowns have proven to be the most significant intrusion on civil rights in the history of the United States. Barr’s response was reportedly even followed by a round of applause from the crowd.

Read - Biden Says He Trusts Scientists, Not Donald Trump

Read - Earthquakes And Timbers 1-1 Draw In MLS Week 12 Clash

Barr criticised as COVID-19 death toll continues to rise

Even though the audience at the Hillsdale college appeared to have welcomed William Bar’s statements on nationwide lockdown maid the COVID-19 pandemic, the internet users slammed the US President Donald Trump’s administration member. While the Johns Hopkins University tally has reported more than 6.6 million coronavirus infections in the US with at least 196,802 deaths, many people expressed their anger with US Attorney General’s remarks against the precautionary measures including lockdown for people to maintain social distancing.

Other than slavery which was a different kind of restraint? What is wrong with #WilliamBarr? He compares slavery to the #lockdown because of #COVID19 ? This man is no better than #Trump! Outrageous! — Citizen_Campbell (@campbell_elroy) September 17, 2020

@POTUS ATTORNEY GENERAL IS COMPARING LOCKDOWN OF THE CORONA-VIRUS& WEARING A MASK TO SLAVERY. LAST TIME I LOOKED; William Barr is White. 2: Barr is playing with Fire; as the Presidents claiming Red States as American States & Blue States as Democratic. @POTUS &AG USING 🐶WHISTLES — mike lee (@mikelee74226143) September 17, 2020

"Attorney General William Barr suggested on Wednesday that the calls for a nationwide lockdown to prevent the spread of the coronavirus were the 'greatest intrusion on civil liberties' in history 'other than slavery.'"



How has he not been impeached? https://t.co/QrBdEHEdli — Marilyn Maciel (@MarilynM) September 17, 2020

Don’t think we want his opinion! Attorney General William Barr suggested on Wednesday that the calls for a nationwide lockdown to prevent the spread of the coronavirus were the "greatest intrusion on civil liberties" in history "other than slavery." — Jeannette Webber (@roses4jrw) September 17, 2020

In the lengthy response to the question asked by the event’s host, Barr even slammed the governors for lacking ‘common sense’ and treating the free American citizens “like babies” who are incapable of taking responsibility for themselves and others. The US Attorney General talked about the importance of giving the business the opportunity to tell them the rules and allow them to adapt their work while having the “freedom” to earn a living.

Read - Columbia University Band Shuts Down, Cites Troubled History

Read - Judge Rules For DNA Testing In Tennessee Death Penalty Case