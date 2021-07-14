'Be Switched On': MI5 Chief Urges To Increase Vigilance Against Foreign Espionage

Amidst multiple reports of cyberattacks, UK’s top intelligence agency warned global governments to treat the threat of espionage from China and Russia as vigilantly as terrorism. On Wednesday, the MI5 chief warned that foreign spies were seeking not only to attack infrastructure but also to steal technology and sow discord. While the 2001 Twin Tower attacks on the US shifted the global focus to terrorism, the recent rise of Russia and China have prompted spymasters to return to their original targets.

Ken McCallum, the Director-General of Security Services (MI5) disclosed that British intelligence clocked 10,000 disguised approaches by foreign spies seeking to manipulate British residents. He said that consequences of spying by foreign powers could turn lethal ranging from “frustration and inconvenience, through loss of livelihood, potentially up to the loss of life.”

“We must, over time, build the same public awareness and resilience to state threats that we have done over the years on terrorism," he said in excerpts of his speech released by MI5.“You don’t have to be scared, but be switched on,” he further added.

Intellectual theft

In his speech, McCallum also alerted his home government against spying highlighting intellectual thefts from the country's universities. He asserted that foreign espionage affects all British jobs, public services, and futures. The security services have accused China and Russia of meddling in the affairs of western states, stealing technology and carrying out cyberattacks, and sowing discord. However, both the Asian giants have denied all the accusations saying that the west was gripped in paranoia about such plots.

“We see the UK’s brilliant universities and researchers having their discoveries stolen or copied; we see businesses hollowed out by the loss of advantage they’ve worked painstakingly to build," he said. "Given half a chance, hostile actors will short-circuit years of patient British research or investment. This is happening at scale. And it affects us all. UK jobs, UK public services, UK futures,’ he added.

Image: gordoncorera/Twitter