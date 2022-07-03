Bear Cub Rescued After Getting Its Head Stuck In Plastic Container In Connecticut

Wildlife biologists in Connecticut, United States had recently freed a bear cub whose head was stuck in a plastic container, state wildlife officials reported. According to the Associated Press report, the mishap occurred on June 23 in the town of Harwinton, Litchfield County, when a mother bear and her three cubs toppled over a trash can, and one of the cubs placed its head in a transparent plastic jar that had poured out from the garbage bin.

Further, the Fish and Wildlife Division of the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said in a Facebook post, “Given the warm weather and tight fit of the container, it was important to try and free the cub quickly”. The post also reads that DEEP Wildlife Division biologists responded and discovered the bear cub.

Bear Cub in US

Wildlife biologists put the cub to sleep with a tranquillizer and removed the container after they waited for it to descend from the tree in which it was sitting. The bear was unharmed and found its mother waiting nearby shortly, according to the wildlife officials.

After describing the incident, the Facebook post also added, “Everyone can help wildlife from getting stuck in these kinds of situations by properly securing trash and recyclables. Whether it be balloons, fishing lines, or plastic containers, wildlife can often ingest or become entangled in improperly disposed or stored items.”

Meanwhile, the accident, according to DEEP spokesperson Will Healey, serves as a reminder for citizens to make sure their trash is properly disposed of and secured. To keep bears and other animals safe and in the wild, "we all need to do our part," he stressed.

Adult bear was saved by zoo staff after it stuck its head in a plastic container

Apart from this, last year in the month of November, an adult bear was saved by zoo staff after it stuck its head in a plastic container, as per a video posted by MyFWC Florida Fish and Wildlife. The adult bear was reportedly seen strolling around with a plastic container on its head. After setting traps and keeping a close eye on the location, bear scientists, police enforcement, as well as bear contractors removed the container.

As per the information provided with the social media post, the crew had launched neighbourhood night patrols to set up fresh nets. Further, they found the female bear and got the biologists to take the plastic container off her face. After a complete medical examination, they removed the container and freed the animal. The veterinarian said that she was in good health since she had adequate room to eat and drink via the hole near the bear's muzzle.

Take a look at the Bear video:

(Image: Facebook/ Connecticut Fish and Wildlife)