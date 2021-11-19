Bear Gets Stuck With Plastic Container Around Its Head, Rescued After 28 Days; Watch

In a heartwarming incident, MyFWC Florida Fish and Wildlife, shared a video showing a bear with a plastic container stuck on its head being rescued by the zoo officials. According to the details attached with the social media post, an adult bear was reported to be wandering around with a plastic container on its head.

Subsequently, bear biologists, law enforcement, and bear contractors set traps and monitored the area in order to remove the container. However, the zoo officials didn't see the wild animal again for over three weeks after sighting it two times.

Watch the video here:

Further, the post went on to say that the mammal was located on a resident’s security camera, wearing the container on its head. According to the post, the staff set new nets and started night patrols in the neighbourhood.

Luckily, they spotted the female bear and engaged the biologist to remove the plastic container from around her face. They removed the container and released the mammal after a thorough medical checkup. According to the veterinarian, she was in healthy condition as the hole near the bear's muzzle gave her enough space to eat and drink.

The veterinarian's statement

"Even after 28 days of wearing it, the bear was still in great physical shape! She did have a wound encircling her neck and face where the feeder was stuck, but staff cleaned the injury and treated her with antibiotics," read the post.

"A big thanks to our bear biologists, law enforcement, bear contractors, and the Collier County Sheriff's Office for making this a success. A great deal of gratitude goes out to the residents of Golden Gate Estates for working together to rescue this bear!" added the social media post.

Netizens hail the rescuers

Since being shared on November 16, the video has garnered a good response among the netizens, with over 1600 views. The social media users filled the comment section with congratulatory messages for the officers involved in the rescue mission.

"As much as I despise them in my garbage once a week!! I love these bears and I am very happy it was saved," read the comment of one social media user.

"So glad he is safe!!!!" commented another user.

"I am thrilled that someone seen her and called for help. It was so sad to see her like that. Thank you all for protecting our wildlife," commented one other social media user.

Image: Facebook/MyFWC Florida Fish and Wildlife