Beijing Says US Using Balloon Incident To 'attack & Discredit China'; Provides Explanation

In its official response on the apparent espionage balloon flying over the US northwest state of Montana, China on Friday, Feb 3 said that it "never violated the territory and airspace of any sovereign country." "Some politicians and media in the United States used the [balloon] incident as a pretext to attack and smear China," China's foreign ministry said, having released yet another statement in response to US Secretary of State Anotiny Blinken's condemnation of the alleged spy balloon.

Blinken on Friday cancelled his first rare high-level planned trip to Beijing in several years. He slammed the balloon incident as "unacceptable and irresponsible". It is, however, learned that another trip for Blinken to China would be planned "at the earliest opportunity."

The US Secretary of State dialled a senior Chinese diplomat Wang Yi to ledge protest over the balloon incident, as he said that sending the balloon over to the US was “an irresponsible act and that [China’s] decision to take this action on the eve of my visit is detrimental to the substantive discussions that we were prepared to have," Associated Press reported, divulging the call details between two officials. Chinese airship was seen flying over Montana, where United States' three nuclear missile silo fields are located in Malmstrom Air Force Base.

Ex-US President Donald Trump, berated Joe Biden's administration for not knocking the suspected Chinese surveillance balloon off the American skies. “SHOOT DOWN THE BALLOON!” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform. At a news conference later, Blinken stressed that the first step is "getting the surveillance asset out of our airspace – and that’s what we’re focused on." Blinken further declared, "We're confident this is a Chinese surveillance balloon."

Blinken berated the Chinese balloon incident, saying it was "a violation of our sovereignty". "This is an unacceptable as well as an irresponsible action," he said. "It's even more irresponsible coming on the eve of a long-planned visit."

Weather airship that got blown astray: China

While the United States sounded an alarm about a national security threat as the suspected Chinese spy balloon hovered over its airspace, China has maintained that it could well be a weather airship that got blown astray into American airspace. The incident, however, has created diplomatic friction among the two geopolitically rival countries.

We have had several reports across northwest MO of a large balloon visible on the horizon. It is now visible from our office in Pleasant Hill and the KC Metro. We have confirmed that it is not an NWS weather balloon. pic.twitter.com/CKQWOw7God — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) February 3, 2023

In a statement published Friday, China said that the unmanned airship was "completely an accident caused by force majeure, and the facts are very clear." Beijing's ministry spokesperson said officials were maintaining “contact and communication at all levels" as it is important, "especially in dealing with some unexpected situations in a calm and reliable manner". Suspected espionage airship strayed into US airspace “due to force majeure," China stressed, adding that it was a balloon used for scientific and civil research purposes contradictory to Pentagon's claims that it was surveilling.

“The airship is of civil nature and is used for scientific research such as meteorology. Affected by the westerly wind and its own control ability is limited, the airship seriously deviated from the scheduled route” the Chinese spokesperson said.

Furthermore, China responded to Blinken's now cancelled trip, which was supposed to have begun on Sunday. "As a matter of fact, neither China nor the United States has announced any visit," said the Chinese foreign ministry.

In its earlier statement, China had noted it has "always strictly abided by international law, respected the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries, and has never intentionally and never violated the territory and airspace of any sovereign country. Some politicians and media in the United States took advantage of the issue to attack and discredit China. China firmly opposes it.”

US President Joe Biden, earlier yesterday, was briefed throughout the day on the alleged espionage balloon that Pentagon stressed there may have been a second spotted over Latin America. "We are seeing reports of a balloon transiting Latin America. We now assess it is another Chinese surveillance balloon," Pentagon press secretary Brig Gen Patrick Ryder told a briefing without elaborating on the precise location. As Biden arrived in Wilmington, there were calls made with national security team officials, and options were reportedly discussed, including shooting the balloon down.

As the balloon flew toward the East Coast, the US military refrained from shooting at it over concerns about the risk of falling debris. Defense officials in the US speculated that the underneath area, believed to be a steering and surveillance apparatus, was humongous roughly 90 feet. Pentagon spokesman Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder at the White House briefing notified that the balloon has a "large payload underneath the surveillance component," comparing it with a giant basket. Its debris, if shot, could hurt people on the ground, he told reporters. By Saturday, at the time of this Republic report, the suspected Chinese spy balloon appears to be moving in the direction of the wind, and the American weather services projection path shows that it is headed toward Carolinas or Virginia via a path through Kentucky, Tennessee.