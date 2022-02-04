Beijing Winter Olympics: US 'applauds' India's Diplomatic Boycott Of Event; Slams China

Following India's diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, the United States on Friday concurred with the move and affirmed that the White House stood with 'all countries that reject the Chinese Communist Party's human rights abuses'. Amounting to the petty politicisation of the ongoing Olympics 2022, China appointed the People's Liberation Army (PLA) regimental commander Qi Fabao as the ceremonial torchbearer.

"I applaud India for joining the diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Olympics. We stand with all countries that reject the CCP’s heinous human rights abuses & cold-blooded effort to turn Olympics 2022 into a political victory lap," said Bob Menendez, Chairman of US Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

China appoints PLA commander who survived Galwan Valley clash as torchbearer of Beijing Winter Olympics

It is pertinent to mention that the torchbearer was one of the commanding officers who was involved in the India-China clashes at Ladakh's Galwan Valley in 2020. Reports suggest that Fabao was grievously hurt during the face-off and the show at Beijing was an attempt to honour and redeem PLA sacrifices. The same was glorified by the Chinese state-affiliated media house Global TImes who projected Fabao as a 'hero' for his skirmishes with the Indian Army.

Raising objections to China's nefarious and provocative practices while speaking up for India's 'sovereignty', United States' Foreign Relations Committee member James Risch had pointed out to the appointed torch bearer at Beijing Winter Olympics.

It's shameful that #Beijing chose a torchbearer for the #Olympics2022 who's part of the military command that attacked #India in 2020 and is implementing #genocide against the #Uyghurs. The U.S. will cont. to support #Uyghur freedoms & the sovereignty of India. — Senate Foreign Relations Committee Ranking Member (@SenateForeign) February 3, 2022

US stands with India's diplomatic boycott of 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics

Addressing a press briefing on Thursday, the spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs of the Government of India, Arindam Bagchi, said that no Indian official will participate in the Winter Olympics to be held in Beijing. This includes India's charge d'affaires not attending the opening and the closing ceremony of the Olympics, scheduled to take place between February 4 to February 20, 2022.

"It is regrettable that China chooses to politicize Olympics," Bagchi said while answering a question put forth by the Republic Media Network during the press briefing.

2022 Beijing Winter Olympics boycott

In addition, the government has also clarified that the Olympics opening & closing ceremonies will not be telecast on national-broadcaster Doordarshan.

Besides India, the United States, Britain and Australia are among the countries that announced a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Olympics over China's human rights record, a stand that China dismissed as 'political posturing'.

The boycott allows the nations to send athletic delegations to the Games while refusing to send any high-ranking officials or dignitaries as an official delegation.