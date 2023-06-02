Beloved Swan Stolen & Killed By Teens, Sparking Outrage In Upstate New York Community

A tranquil community in upstate New York was left in shock and disbelief after a treasured swan, Faye, was stolen and killed by three teenagers over the Memorial Day weekend. According to a report from NBC, the incident has ignited outrage among residents, who had cherished the swan and her four cygnets as iconic members of their village. The heartbreaking turn of events has prompted calls for justice and measures to ensure the safety of the remaining swans.

The incident unfolded in Manlius, a suburb southeast of Syracuse, where Faye and her cygnets were reported missing following a Memorial Day parade. An investigation led the authorities to discover that Faye had been killed over the weekend, and the culprits responsible were the three teenagers who subsequently consumed the bird.

Details of the Tragedy

According to the Manlius police, the teenagers covertly entered the pond area under the cover of darkness and targeted Faye while she was nesting. Mistaking her for a large duck, they captured her without resistance and later took her remains to one of their relatives' homes, where the bird was cooked and consumed. Fortunately, Faye's four cygnets were found safe and are now under the care of a biologist entrusted with their well-being. Measures have been taken to ensure their safety and to facilitate their eventual return to the village pond.

Did the teenagers face any consequence?

The three teenagers involved in the theft and killing of Faye now face serious charges, including grand larceny and criminal mischief. While two of the suspects are juveniles, the third, an 18-year-old, possessed a hunting license. Hunting swans is prohibited in New York, and the incident has raised concerns about the enforcement of wildlife protection laws.

The community of Manlius, known for its longstanding connection with swans, has expressed profound sadness and outrage in response to the tragic loss of Faye. The village's mayor, Paul Whorrall, assured residents that swans have been an integral part of the community for over a century and emphasised their commitment to preserving this cherished tradition.

Future Concerns

With Faye's mate, Manny, left behind, village authorities are considering relocating him due to concerns over his well-being and potentially aggressive behavior following the loss of his partner. The hope is that the four cygnets will grow up, with the expectation that two of them will form new pairs, reinstating the cherished dynamic of the village pond.

In light of the incident, the village is taking steps to safeguard the remaining swans by installing security cameras around the pond area. The aim is to prevent further incidents and protect these beloved creatures that hold a special place in the community's heart.