Bernie Sanders Calls Out Jeff Bezos Over Poor Working Conditions Of Amazon Workers

Bernie Sanders, who seems to have waged a war against the billionaires, has again called out the world’s second-richest person Jeff Bezos. In a tweet, the US Senator of Vermont reminded Bezos of his wealth and possessions and demanded decent working conditions for Amazon workers. "If Jeff Bezos can afford a $500 million yacht and fancy multimillion dollar homes all over the world, you know what? He can afford to pay workers at Amazon decent wages, decent benefits, and provide good working conditions," Sanders wrote on Twitter.

If Jeff Bezos can afford a $500 million yacht and fancy multimillion dollar homes all over the world, you know what? He can afford to pay workers at Amazon decent wages, decent benefits, and provide good working conditions. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) April 26, 2022

Bezos Vs Sanders and Amazon workers

In a video message posted last week, Sanders offered a glimpse of his visit to Amazon's warehouse in New York's Staten Island where the company's workers had formed a union. In his address to the workers, Sanders praised the workers for their courage and called the formation of the union 'monumental.' "Bezos, when you're out on your yacht, I want you to think about the workers in Staten Island and your employees all over this country. They don't want to be exploited," the Senator said.

I say to Jeff Bezos: when you're out on your $500 million yacht, I want you to think about the workers in Staten Island and all over the country. They don't want to be exploited — they want decent wages, decent benefits, and dignity on the job. pic.twitter.com/NFpNsHlIhb — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) April 26, 2022

In the past, multiple media reports have revealed that Amazon workers are forced to work in poor and high-risk conditions. In a recorded conversation with Sanders, one of the Amazon workers revealed that an elder woman fainted while working in her department. The woman said that this "happens very frequently because people are afraid to drink water because they can't go to the bathroom for the fear of losing their job."

Most recently, Sanders scathed Bezos as well as Elon Musk for turning NASA into an ATM machine as they are allegedly fuelling the space race. Sanders also underscored the combined wealth of the duo- approximately $450 billion and asserted that the goal of space exploration must be the benefit of people rather than making rich people even richer. Sanders questioned if the Bezos, who is worth around $165 billion (as per Forbes real-time data), should receive a multibillion-dollar taxpayer bailout while 6,00,000 Americans wander homeless.