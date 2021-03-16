Bernie Sanders Holds Virtual Town Meeting With Students, Discusses Pandemic Challenges

During a virtual town meeting, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders held discussions with the high schoolers about the challenges they faced during the COVID-19 pandemic with respect to remote learning. In a session which was scheduled for Monday evening, Sanders, who often blamed former President Trump for pandemic’s unprecedented suffering, addressed the concerns of the students one-to-one. Sanders (I-Vermont), held a statewide discussion, also emphasising the mental health of the students due to the ravaging impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Lack of access to wifi, gadgets

In the virtual event titled 'Coping During COVID: How Students are Handling the Challenges of the COVID-19 Pandemic', Sanders asked the students to come forward to discuss social, emotional, and mental health challenges of the coronavirus. He also organized a question and an answer session to resolve some of the key challenges the Vermont students faced collectively. At least 1000 students participated in the session that gave them an opportunity to speak about the impact of a pandemic on them, their families, and their own coping mechanism to meet those difficulties.

“You don’t get to do this kind of stuff every day especially during the coronavirus pandemic,” one of the students from Winooski High School, Hussein Amuri, said, appreciating Sanders’ initiative. Students spoke about food insecurity, technical challenges, and lack of access to gadgets, WiFi for low-income students, and social isolation among many other issues. Sanders, meanwhile, discussed the importance of mental health with the students and ways to seek psychological or psychiatric help.

