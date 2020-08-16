Biden Addresses Indian Diaspora In US, Slams Trump Administration's Suspension Of H1B Visa

US Presidential nominee Joe Biden on Saturday took a snipe at incumbent President Donald Trump for action on legal immigration including the suspension on H1B visa. In an attempt to woo the Indian-American community, Biden promised if he is elected in the upcoming elections, he would continue to rely on Indian-American diaspora which has worked hard to build the American economy and brought the two nations together.

Speaking at a campaign called "South Asians for Biden", the presidential nominee wished the Indian diaspora and all Indians across the world on the occasion of Indian Independence Day and he even recalled his efforts as former vice president towards India-America ties.

'Will continue to rely on Indian American diaspora'

"Happy Indian Independence Day, we share a special bond that I've seen deepened over many years as a US Senator, and vice president. I watched, 15 years ago I was leading the efforts to approve the historic civil nuclear deal with India. I said that the United States and India became closer friends and partners, then the world will be a safer place," he said during the virtual event.

"But I know it is hard and my heart goes out to all those of you who have been the targets in a rise in hate crimes, the crackdown of legal immigration, including the sudden and harmful actions on H1B visas made America stronger and brought our nation's closer... As President, I'll also continue to rely on Indian American diaspora. It keeps our two nations together, as I have throughout my career, my constituents in Delaware. My staff of the Senate," he added.

He even remarked on the vice-presidential candidate Kamala Harris and her Indian connection by saying he is inspired by her mother's journey to America.

"Kamala Harris. Will we all know she's smart, she's tested, she's prepared. But another thing that makes Kamala so inspiring is her mother's immigrant story to America that started in India, with the pure courage and brought her daughters to this moment," he said.

After Bidden's speech was over, Kamala Harris took the opportunity to wish Independence Day to the Indians in America and across the world.

"To the people of India and to Indian Americans all across the United States. I want to wish you a happy Indian Independence Day. On August 15, 1947, men and women all over India rejoiced in the declaration of the independence of the country of India today on August 15, 2020, I stand before you as the first candidate for Vice President of the United States of South Asian descent," she said.

(With ANI inputs)

