US President Joe Biden made a string of jokes at his expense during a lengthy speech in Philadelphia on Thursday. The address, which was intended to highlight the recent release of the annual budget proposal, veered off into Biden taking digs at his old age and calling former US President Donald Trump his next potential successor.

“As you can tell, I’ve only been around a few years — like 400,” Biden said jokingly after he said that he had “never been more optimistic about America’s future than I am today”. He then went on to talk about how he had a "big fight" with Trump, "the former president — and maybe future president”, as an audience loyal to him booed in unison.

“Bless me, Father. The big fight you may remember going on was was our good friend, the former president, decided all the inspectors general … he fired them all. I said, ‘You shouldn’t do that.’ Well, guess what? Now we’re finding out there’s billions of [COVID-19 relief] dollars were stolen," Biden said.

BIDEN: "I was running for office at the time, but you all may remember it that I had a big fight with the former president and maybe future president" pic.twitter.com/8tk0RxHFb6 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 9, 2023

White House unveils budget proposal

Biden made the address after White House officials revealed his budget plans via a proposal, which called for $5.5 trillion in tax increases over a decade. In the budget speech, the president shed light on the US reliance on oil in the energy sector, stating that “We’re gonna still need oil for the next 10 to 15 years." This comes after he vaguely said in last month's State of the Union address that “we’re going to need oil for at least another decade.”

While Biden might view Trump as the future president of the United States, the 76-year-old still faces competition from other Republicans. Recently, several prominent figures such as former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy have emerged as presidential candidates, ready to take on Trump in the battle to get to the Oval Office.