Biden Admin Proposes To Replace The Term 'alien' With 'noncitizen' In Immigration Laws

The United States President Joe Biden administration has proposed to eliminate the term “alien” from the nation’s immigration law, the US Citizenship Act. According to the White House, the country’s key immigration law, the Immigration and Nationality Act, would be amended to describe the non-US citizens as "noncitizen". Even though it is just a change in the terminology, many experts reportedly believe that it would deeply influence the view of Americans about the rights of an individual who is not a citizen of the United States. A term such as ‘alien’ can further make it easy to deny humanity to the concerned person, say experts.

The White House earlier this month had announced a sweeping immigration bill that would create an eight-year path to citizenship for millions of immigrants already in the country and provide a rather faster wat for the undocumented individuals who are brought to the US as children. Biden has reverted several laws, rejoined a range of pacts that were abandoned by his predecessor Donald Trump including the US citizenship test to its 2008 version.

While Donald Trump pulled all stops to “protect Americans” from immigrants to adhere to his ‘America First’ agenda, Biden has been making efforts to make the US comparatively inclusive. The announcement was made by the Department of Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS ), which said that it was reverting to the 2008 version of the neutralization civics text scheduled to start on March 1.

Changes introduced by Trump

Originally, the test comprised 100 questions. The Trump administration had made some alterations to the test, called the “2020 civics test”, and increased the number of questions to 128. Additionally, the correct answers in the multiple-choice also have a political undertone, as reported by PTI. Doubling down on the latest decision, the USCIS said that the Trump administration’s revised test "may inadvertently create potential barriers" to the naturalisation process.

"This action is consistent with the framework of the Executive Order on Restoring Faith in Our Legal Immigration Systems, which directs a comprehensive review of the naturalisation process to eliminate barriers and make the process more accessible to all eligible individuals," USCIS said in a statement.

