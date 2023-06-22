Biden Admin To Ease H-1B Visa Norms During PM Modi's Visit To Boost Bilateral Ties

The Biden administration is set to announce measures that will make it easier for Indian skilled workers to live and work in the United States, leveraging Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ongoing state visit to strengthen ties between the two countries, sources said.

According to sources familiar with the matter, the State Department could unveil a pilot program earlier this week, enabling a select number of Indian and other foreign skilled workers holding H-1B visas to renew their visas within the United States, eliminating the need for international travel.

Currently, H-1B visa holders must leave the United States to renew their visas, often resulting in disruptions to their professional and personal lives. The pilot program being considered by the Biden administration seeks to alleviate this burden by allowing eligible individuals to extend their visas while remaining in the country.

This development underscores the significant impact of PM Narendra Modi's visit to the United States and highlights the administration's commitment to fostering bilateral relations while addressing the needs of highly skilled Indian and other foreign workers. By facilitating the visa renewal process for H-1B holders in the US, the pilot program aims to streamline procedures and ease the challenges faced by these professionals.

About H1-B visa

The H-1B visa, widely sought after by Indian IT professionals, is a non-immigrant visa category that enables US companies to employ foreign workers in specialized occupations that require technical or theoretical expertise. This visa has long been crucial for technology companies, which heavily rely on it to hire tens of thousands of skilled employees from countries like India and China each year.

It is pertinent to mention that approximately 85,000 H-1B work visas are granted annually, with nearly 60 per cent of them allocated through a fair lottery system to Indian tech workers. This translates to approximately 51,000-60,000 H-1B visas being issued to individuals from India each year.

Earlier in February, US visa officials called India United States' "number one priority". While talking about the US' visa priorities, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Visa Services in the Bureau of Consular Affairs Julie Stufft announced that the US would start the Visa stamping programme domestically within the US for visa renewals, including H-1 and L-1 Visa, in the coming fall.

(With inputs from agencies)