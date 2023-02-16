As the downing of various objects around the US dominated the news cycles across the continental United States, an incident which many are calling one of the most major environmental disasters ever to take place in recent years, took place in the small town of East Palestine in Ohio state. About 50 train cars derailed at 9pm (local time) on February 3 in East Palestine. And the cargo the train was carrying has been defined as "hazardous materials - that could pose any kind of danger “including flammables, combustibles, or environmental risks".

The train was carrying a variety of products from Madison, Illinois, to Conway, Pennsylvania, rail operator Norfolk Southern said last Saturday. “The post-derailment fire spanned about the length of the derailed train cars,” Michael Graham, a member of the National Transportation Safety Board, told reporters Saturday evening. “The fire has since reduced in intensity, but remains active and the two main tracks are still blocked.”

Crews released toxic chemicals into the air from five derailed tanker cars that were in danger of exploding on Monday and began burning it after warning residents near the Ohio-Pennsylvania state line to leave immediately or face the possibility of death. The evacuation area covered 1,500 to 2,000 of the town’s 4,800 to 4,900 residents. “You need to leave, you just need to leave. This is a matter of life and death,” Ohio Governor Mike DeWine said at a news conference.

Experts have predicted the impact of the Ohio train derailment will also be "far-reaching," especially with the upcoming US presidential election in 2024, reported China-based Global Times.

Biden's silence on the disaster

US President Joe Biden tweeted on Tuesday that "Because of our climate investments, our kids will breathe cleaner air, drink safer water, and get to school powered by clean energy." The president added, "That's the future we're building," tapping US Environmental Protection Agency administrator Michael Regan, "let's finish the job."

Because of our climate investments, our kids will breathe cleaner air, drink safer water, and get to school powered by clean energy.



That’s the future we’re building. @EPAMichaelRegan, let’s finish the job. https://t.co/cOMZtrwl2Q — President Biden (@POTUS) February 14, 2023

Under his tweet, Buzz Patterson, a columnist replied: "not in Ohio." Another asked: "What about Kids growing up around a train wreck in Ohio?" Ohio Senator JD Vance also blasted the Biden administration for abandoning the people of Ohio. "We are ruled by unserious people who are worried about fake problems instead of the real fact that our country is falling apart in some of the most important ways," Vance said. "The leaders of this country have decided to disregard the people of East Palestine."

Imagine tweeting about children having clean air to breathe and clean water to drink while children in East Palestine, Ohio are breathing air and drinking water filled with deadly chemicals. — John D (@RedWingGrips) February 14, 2023

Many other users criticised Biden's silence on the issue and accused him of shooting missiles at "useless objects" to divert the attention of the public.

Li Haidong, a professor at the Institute of International Relations at the China Foreign Affairs University spoke to the Global Times. Referring to the film 'Don't Look Up' where politicians attempt to downplay a world-ending crisis, Li said, "The US government this time is trying to tell the public, do look up at the balloon, but don't look at Ohio."

The jarring scenes left people questioning the potential health impacts for residents in the area and beyond, even as authorities maintained they were doing their best to protect people. Hundreds of worried people gathered on Wednesday in East Palestine, near the Pennsylvania state line, to hear state officials insist yet again that testing shows local air is safe to breathe so far and promise that air and water monitoring would continue.