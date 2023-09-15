Biden Administration Faces Uphill Battle As Gas Prices Soar

Top officials at the White House are closely monitoring the surge in fuel costs, engaging in regular discussions to explore domestic and international options aimed at mitigating the impact on American consumers and the President's approval ratings. As the price of crude oil recently soared above $90 per barrel, reaching its highest level since November 2022, the Biden administration is grappling with the political consequences of skyrocketing energy prices.

It's a harsh reality that has held true for presidents of all political stripes: high gas prices tend to tarnish their approval ratings, while any subsequent relief at the pump fails to garner significant political accolades. According to a report from Axios, key administration officials, including National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, National Economic Council Chair Lael Brainard, and Special Energy Envoy Amos Hochstein, have convened regularly in the office of White House Chief of Staff Jeff Zients to assess potential responses to the crisis.

Here is what you need to know

One tool available to address soaring prices is the release of stockpiles from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) or urging international oil suppliers to ramp up production. However, there is no quick-fix solution, and the administration is keenly aware of this challenge.

August witnessed a sharp surge in gasoline prices, contributing to a 0.6 percent increase in headline inflation. The national average price for a gallon of gasoline stands at $3.86, marking an almost 11 percent increase!

Back in March 2022, after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the Biden administration initiated the release of a million barrels of oil per day from the SPR, in cooperation with allies. This move was later extended, resulting in a total drawdown of 180 million barrels. Consequently, the SPR has reached its lowest level in four decades, with roughly 350 million barrels remaining, half of its historical average of 720 million barrels.

What is the way out?

While one common approach to lowering prices involves persuading major oil-producing nations like Saudi Arabia to increase their output, both Saudi Arabia and Russia have recently extended their production cuts through the end of this year. Additionally, the administration has faced scrutiny over accusations of easing restrictions on Iranian oil exports in a $6 billion hostage deal.

Another potential avenue is lifting sanctions on Venezuela, allowing the Maduro regime to export more oil to international markets. However, each option presents its own set of diplomatic, economic, and political challenges, leaving the Biden administration with a complex puzzle to solve as they strive to address surging gas prices. The relationship between energy prices and presidential approval ratings remains a critical concern for the White House, as they seek to navigate this pressing issue amidst a backdrop of global economic and geopolitical complexities. The fact that election season is almost here, isn't helping.