Biden Administration Issues First Response As Iran Elects Ebrahim Raisi As New President

As Iranian judge Ebrahim Raisi secured a landmark victory in the country’s 13th presidential elections, the United State's State Department claimed that the Presidential Election in Iran was not a fair one, but the US will continue to advance its interests in Iran regardless of who is in power, a spokesperson informed. The Iranian Interior Ministry announced on Saturday that Ebrahim Raisi won the election with 17.9 million votes, nearly 62 percent of the total 28.9 million cast.

A US State Department spokesperson said, "We've seen that the Iranian Interior Minister announced Ebrahim Raisi as the winner of the Iranian elections that occurred on Friday, but also make note that Iranians were denied their right to choose their own leaders in a free and fair electoral process."

World leaders Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and Syrian President Bashar Assad, have congratulated Raisi on his victory.

"Our Iran policy is designed to advance U.S. interests, regardless of who is in power. We would like to build on the meaningful progress achieved during the latest round of talks in Vienna," the US spokesperson added.

Raisi wins Iran Presidency

The sole moderate in Iran's presidential election conceded defeat early Saturday to Ebrahim Raisi, the country's hard-line judiciary chief. It signalled the protege of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei had won a vote he dominated after the disqualification of his strongest competition. Former Central Bank chief Abdolnasser Hemmati and ex-Revolutionary Guard commander Mohsen Rezaei offered their congratulations to Raisi. In initial results, Raisi won 17.8 million votes, to Rezaei's 3.3 million and Hemmati's 2.4 million, said Jamal Orf, the head of Iran's Interior Ministry election headquarters. The race's fourth candidate, Amirhossein Ghazizadeh Hashemi, had around 1 million votes, Orf said. The initial results announced also appeared to show the race had the country's lowest turnout of any vote since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

