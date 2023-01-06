Biden Administration Swears In Indian-American Woman Juli A. Mathew As Texas County Judge

The Biden administration on Monday, January 2 swore in an Indian-American Democrat Juli A. Mathew as the judge in Fort Bend County. The native of Thiruvalla in Kerala, India was sworn in as a Judge in Texas for the second consecutive term. The ceremony was held via videoconferencing from Bheemanady in Kerala's Kasaragod.

Judge Number 3 of the Fort Bend County Court

Mathew, the Indian American judge will preside as the Number 3 of the Fort Bend County Court for a period of four years, according to the reports. She contested for the position with 123,116 votes and defeated Republican Andrew Dornburg. Mathew was born and raised in Philadelphia and attended Penn State University. She earned her law degree at Delaware Law School. She founded the Juvenile Intervention and Mental Health Court in January 2021 to help youngsters cope with mental health challenges.

"I'm grateful for every supporter, prayer warrior, and voter during this journey," Mathew said in a Facebook post after she won the election. "However, it is bittersweet this morning. Many qualified and outstanding candidates and colleagues that I know made huge sacrifices to run and some have not obtained the office they were seeking while others are still awaiting results. Thank you for standing up to accept the call of public service and your work and time is always remembered and honored," she furthermore added.

In 2018, Mattew won the electoral bid for the bench against Republican Tricia Krenek. She secured victory by a whopping 8.24% margin becoming the first Indian-American woman elected as the judge. Her career spans a period of 15 years and she has experience as a lawyer for mass tort, civil litigation, probate, and criminal proceedings.

In one of the mental health campaigns, Mathew posted the placard online that read: “What happened to morality, good sportsmanship, and justice? I have to work harder as a result.” She was the head of the first juvenile intervention and mental health court. At Fort Bend County, Mathew catered to an estimated 28.6% foreigners, and nearly 51% Asian Americans. Fort Bend hosts a massive Indian population as well as the Malayalis. Apart from Mathew, two other Democrats from Fort Bend County, Judge K.P. George and Sonia Rash won their re-election bids.