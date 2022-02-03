Biden Administration Urged To Remove COVID Testing For Vaccinated US-bound Passengers

US President Joe Biden administration has been urged by a coalition of travel and aviation organisations to terminate the COVID-19 testing requirement before boarding a US-bound flight for the travellers who are fully vaccinated against Coronavirus. According to Sputnik, the organisations sent a letter to White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator Jeffrey Zients on Wednesday. The coalition wrote, “On behalf of the many sectors of the travel and aviation industries, we urgently request that [Biden] administration remove the requirement for pre-departure testing for unvaccinated passengers travelling to the United States.”

It is to note that the letter included the support of Airlines for America, the US Travel Association, the US Chamber of Commerce, Airlines for Europe, Global Business Travel Association, among others. It also underscored that a decision to suspend pre-departure COVID-19 testing requirements for vaccinated passengers would be justified due to increased immunity, higher vaccination rates, new COVID-19 treatments, and the pervasiveness of the novel Coronavirus cases in the United States, stated the report.

Travel & aviation industries will not be able to recover, the letter said

The letter highlighted that travel and aviation industries will not be able to fully recover unless the Biden administration takes some measures to ease the travel restrictions that appear to be no longer required. The latest move by aviation and travel organisations came after the United States government in December 2021 tightened the travel restrictions for travellers on America-bound flights amid the drastic spread of the Omicron variant.

These restrictions directed the travellers to produce a negative COVID-19 test 24 hours before the passengers depart for the US. Former US President Donald trump’s administration had previously required the travellers coming to the country to have a negative COVID-19 test at least three days before the departure.

Biden administration introduced the changes in December 2021 just a month after the United States also ended a broader travel ban on visitors from Europe, China, Brazil, India and the UK. The international travel industry was able to recover from the record losses back in 2020 by lag domestic leisure. Meanwhile, the UK is also set to drop its COVID-19 testing requirement for unvaccinated arrivals from 11 February.

Image: Unsplash/AP