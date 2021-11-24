The US President Joe Biden-led administration has urged the federal appeals court to lift an order halting its COVID vaccine mandate and testing requirements for private businesses, with a warning that delaying inoculation would cost lives and further increase hospitalisations. As a highly transmissible delta variant spreads amid the office reopening, the Justice Department on Tuesday told the court that “the threat to workers is ongoing and overwhelming”. Earlier, a three-judge panel in the New Orleans-based US 5th Circuit Court of Appeals issued a stay putting the mandate on hold.

It is to mention that with the implementation of the vaccine mandate, there will be compulsory inoculation at the workplaces having more than 100 employees. "Those organisations or employees who want to skip the mandate, they have to face weekly coronavirus testing," AP reported, citing the vaccine mandate proposed by the US administration.

Notably, the administration has proposed the vaccine mandate ahead of the winter season. Several top health experts believe and warned the Biden administration to invoke the mandate before the arrival of winters in order to combat the spread of the deadly virus and to avoid an overwhelming hospitalisation situation. Speaking to the Associated Press, one of the top US health experts said that winter allows the infectious virus to multiply its numbers tremendously.

Decree would benefit roughly 84 million workers across the US

White House chief of staff Ron Klain said that he was “quite confident” that the mandate would be upheld while citing the earlier court rulings that upheld the state-level mandates. He told NBC’s 'Meet the Press', “It’s common sense.” He noted that the mandate would take effect on January 4, if the Biden administration would be able to pass in the US court. According to the arithmetic of the US administration, the decree would benefit roughly 84 million workers across the nation. It said if any worker or organisation would not follow the order, they have to undergo weekly testing and wearing of face masks at workplaces.

However, for those working remotely or from home, the decree would not be applicable to them, said the proposed mandate. It is worth mentioning the legal tussle over the vaccine mandate for larger private employers is one of several challenges over Biden administration vaccine rules. The mandate is also designed as one of the most crucial efforts by the Biden administration to stem the COVID-19 pandemic under control. As of now, the mandate is applicable for healthcare workers and one for contractors for the federal government.

(With inputs from AP)

(Image: AP/PTI)