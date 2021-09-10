Biden And Xi Jinping Speak After 7 Months; Discuss How To Manage Competition 'responsibly'

US President Joe Biden interacted with Chinese President Xi Jinping via a phone call on Friday. The call between Biden and Xi is the first direct interaction between the leaders of America and China in seven months. According to a statement by the White House, the discussion was part of the US’ ongoing effort to 'responsibly manage competition' between the US and China. During the call, Biden stressed the need for peace, stability, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region.

The White House said, "US President Joe Biden spoke with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping today. This discussion, as President Biden made clear, was part of US’ ongoing effort to responsibly manage competition between US and China. During the conversation, President Biden underscored US’ enduring interest in peace, stability, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific & the world and the two leaders discussed the responsibility of both nations to ensure competition does not veer into conflict."

China calls ties with US 'critical' for world

According to China's state-run media Xinhua, the two leaders held a 'candid, in-depth and broad strategic communication' on bilateral relations and relevant issues of shared interest. Chinese President Xi Jinping reportedly told his American counterpart that the US policies towards the Communist country were causing 'serious difficulties' in their ties. He has also asserted that US-China ties were critical 'to the destiny of the world' and any confrontation 'would spell disaster for both countries and the world'.

"Whether China and the US can properly handle their relations... is critical for the future and destiny of the world," state broadcaster CCTV said citing Xi. "And this is a question of the century that both countries must answer," he added.

Apart from addressing confrontation and conflict, the two sides also discussed climate change, epidemic prevention and the global economic recovery in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic. It is important to mention that ties first soured between China and the US over the latter's vocal stance on the origins of COVID-19 under former President Donald Trump. Joe Biden has also asserted that the country would continue to work with international partners to press China to share information and co-operate with the WHO on the COVID origin probe.

