Biden Announces National Security And Foreign Policy Team, Many Obama-era Officials Return

US President-elect Joe Biden on Monday unveiled his first appointments to key national security positions in the cabinet. The Democratic leader, who has promised the most diverse administration in American history, announced the appointments through a press release. "The Biden-Harris administration will restore respected American leadership abroad and dignified leadership at home," the release read.

Under the Biden-Harris administration, American national security and foreign policy will be led by experienced professionals ready to restore principled leadership on the world stage and dignified leadership at home. Read more: https://t.co/ojrTxrzafV — Biden-Harris Presidential Transition (@Transition46) November 23, 2020

Antony Blinken, Secretary of State

The Biden-Harris team has nominated Antony Blinken to serve as the Secretary of State in the new administration. Blinken was the Deputy Secretary of State during the Obama administration and has previously held key foreign affairs posts on Capitol Hill, in the White House, and in the State Department.

Alejandro Mayorkas, Secretary of Homeland Security

Alejandro Mayorkas, who served as the Deputy Secretary of Homeland Security during Obama's rule, has been nominated to lead the department under President-elect Joe Biden. If confirmed, Mayorkas would be the first immigrant and Latino person to lead the Department of Homeland Security. Mayorkas has 30-years of experience as a law enforcement official and a nationally-recognised lawyer in the private sector.

John Kerry, Special Presidential Envoy for Climate

Former US Secretary of State John Kerry has been nominated as Special Presidential Envoy for Climate. Kerry signed the historic Paris Climate Agreement on behalf of the United States in 2015. Kerry is an internationally recognised diplomat and as Secretary of State under Obama, he had prioritised environmental challenges.

Jake Sullivan, National Security Advisor

Jake Sullivan has been nominated as National Security Advisor by the incoming Biden administration. He has previously served as National Security Advisor to Joe Biden when the latter was vice-president of the country. He was also the director of policy planning at the State Department during the Obama administration. Sullivan has served as Deputy Chief of Staff to former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

Avril Haines, Director of National Intelligence

Avril Haines has been nominated as Director of National Intelligence. If confirmed, Haines would become the first woman to lead the US intelligence agencies. Haines was also the first woman to serve as Deputy Director of the Central Intelligence Agency under the Obama-Biden administration. Haines has also served as Principal Deputy National Security Advisor to President Barack Obama and Legal Advisor to the National Security Council.

Linda Thomas-Greenfield, US Ambassador to the United Nations

Retired diplomat Linda Thomas-Greenfield has been nominated to represent the United States in the United Nations. She has been nominated as US Ambassador to the United Nations by the incoming White House chief. Thomas-Greenfield has over 35 years of professional experience and has served on four continents.

