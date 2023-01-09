Biden Announces State Of Emergency In California As Winter Storm Wrecks Havoc

US President Joe Biden has declared a state of emergency in California as the wrath of the US winter storm still persists. The US President urged the federal authorities to provide assistance to “supplemental state, tribal and local response efforts due to emergency conditions”. The extreme conditions in the west coast state have caused winter storms, flooding, and mudslides in the region.

According to a statement released by the White House on Monday, the US President’s call of emergency will authorise the Department of Homeland Security and Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to coordinate disaster relief efforts in the region.

According to USA Today, the death toll due to the two-week-long winter storms had reached 12. Speaking on the crisis, California Governor Gavin Newsom asserted, "California is in the middle of a deadly barrage of winter storms, and we are using every resource at our disposal to protect lives and limit the damage”. As per the White House statement, Biden announced the measure under “Title V of the Stafford Act”. Under the act, the US President can make an emergency declaration on behalf of an area, in the event of an emergency.

FEMA to alleviate the impact of the emergency

The Monday White House statement asserted that with the announcement of the state of emergency, FEMA is “authorized to identify, mobilize, and provide at its discretion, equipment, and resources necessary to alleviate the impacts of the emergency”. The Emergency protective measures will be under (Category B), under the Public Assistance program. The National Weather Service has warned the residents that the adverse conditions are because of the “relentless parade of atmospheric rivers” in the region.

The weather services of the Sacramento office have said that the region should brace for an even more powerful storm system that will hit the region in a few days. With the emergency announcement by the US President, the Federal authorities will now be deployed in the region. The country has already witnessed several losses of lives due to the winter storm.