Biden Approves FEMA As Emergency Declared In NY Over Storm, 150 National Guards Deployed

US President Joe Biden on Monday approved a federal emergency declaration to coordinate efforts between the Department of Homeland Security, and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for disaster relief efforts as a severe winter storm wreaked havoc in the state of New York.

An estimated 80 inches of snow covered at least 11 counties with the highest total recorded in Orchard Park, home to the Buffalo Bills. Athol Springs witnessed 76 inches of snow, Hamburg 73.7, and Natural Bridge about 72.3 inches bringing the lives of New Yorkers to a standstill. The counties under the emergency declaration are Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Erie, Genesee, Jefferson, Lewis, Niagara, Oneida, Oswego, St. Lawrence, and Wyoming.

Just got off the phone with @POTUS. Grateful for his offer to assist however needed with the recovery from this weekend's storm & the incredibly quick approval of our emergency declaration.



Swapped blizzard stories as alums of @SyracuseU — neither of us are strangers to snow! — Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) November 21, 2022

Our emergency declaration for counties impacted by this weekend's historic winter storm has been approved!



Thank you @POTUS for immediately granting our request & for our ongoing strong partnership.



We'll keep working around the clock to help communities rebuild & recover. — Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) November 21, 2022

Biden approves emergency declaration for relief efforts

New York Governor Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency in the state and ordered up to 150 National Guard Deployment to aid the residents, assist thruway crews with snow clearing, and assist law enforcement with stranded vehicles, according to the release from her office. As many as 11 Counties remain under a state of emergency as a deadly winter storm caused hazardous conditions for the road commute.

- I can’t remember ever seeing this much lightning in a snow storm!! #WestSeneca #NewYork just south of #Buffalo pic.twitter.com/IBCW5l3yxV — WeatherGoingWILD (@WeatherGoinWILD) November 18, 2022

Power outages in Erie, Jefferson, and Livingston counties were feared. New Yorkers were advised by the governor's office to avoid travel in the counties of Buffalo and Watertown and adhere to the travel advisories due to dangerous conditions in the state.

New York covered in snowstorm pic.twitter.com/xjVLkIsFbF — SpriterInfo (@SpriterInfo1) November 18, 2022

New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services Commissioner Jackie Bray said, "New Yorkers in Western New York and the North Country were well prepared for this storm, and I want to thank them for staying off the roads and following the travel guidelines from local officials for everyone's safety."

150 guard members from the 2nd Squadron 101st Cavalry and the 107th Attack Wing from Niagara Falls, the 105th Military Police Company in Buffalo, and the 174th Attack Wing in Syracuse were ordered to be deployed across several counties in New York. "I thank President Biden for immediately granting our emergency declaration request and for our ongoing strong partnership as well as Senator Schumer for his assistance in securing relief for New Yorkers," Governor Kathy Hochul said in a statement published on Nov 21.

"My team and I will continue working around the clock to keep everyone safe, help communities dig out, and secure every last dollar to help rebuild and recover from this unprecedented, record-shattering, historic winter storm," she added.

Historic storm drops over six feet of snow in Upstate New York pic.twitter.com/7ODpTmXK6r — Robert Franek (@robertfranek) November 21, 2022

New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services, meanwhile, said that it is closely monitoring weather and travel conditions, coordinating State agency response operations, and communicating with local governments. State Office of Fire Prevention and Control on Monday was involved in rescuing more than 150 people from trapped vehicles and moving them to safety. Major highways were closed including Western New York, Route 219 from I-90. Snow-clearing efforts were underway on I-90 and local law enforcement was responding to stranded vehicles.

Always Ready, Always There! @NationalGuardNY Soldiers are preparing to respond to a massive storm that is expected to drop four feet of snow in the Buffalo, New York region. pic.twitter.com/As68UL5cxS — National Guard (@USNationalGuard) November 18, 2022

The snowstorm came down heavily in cities located east of Lake Erie and Lake Ontario in New York. Scores of businesses and shops remained shut and residents avoided outdoor activities due to severe weather driven by lake-effect snow. "This has been a historic storm. Without a doubt, this is one for the record books," Hochul said at a briefing, advising caution and safety protocols to the New Yorkers. She informed that mishaps have been reported especially with the mobile home parks as loads of snow crumple roofs and weak infrastructure.

@nys_parkpolice out in the elements of this historic lake effect snow storm in Western New York. Pictured, units respond to a vehicle fire and respond to a medical call. @GovKathyHochul @LtGovDelgado @pbanystate pic.twitter.com/9ADhu4sobA — Christopher Greene (@c_greene15) November 19, 2022

The images out of Buffalo, New York this evening are just, well, breathtaking. This is what over 4 feet of snow can do folks! More snow on the way from this deadly storm. #BuffaloStorm2022 #NYwx pic.twitter.com/P0IRkGTIvc — ForceThirteenUS (@ForceThirteenUS) November 18, 2022

"This intense snowfall has created extremely dangerous travel conditions, and as a result, numerous road closures and travel bans remain in place throughout Erie County as well as in areas in the North County," Hochul informed in a statement.

"I have spent the past several days here in Western New York working around the clock with my team to coordinate storm preparations with local officials, survey conditions on the ground and deploy resources to keep residents safe, including doubling the number of National Guard members to Western New York," Governor Hochul said.

(IMAGES CREDIT: AP)