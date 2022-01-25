US President Joe Biden on Monday stated that his virtual meeting with European leaders on the ongoing Ukraine crisis went very well and achieved “total unity” among them. According to the White House press release, Biden’s call with the European leaders lasted one hour 20 minutes during which the parties consulted and coordinated on issues related to the tense situation between Russia and Ukraine. Participants in the call included European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, European Council President Charles Michel, President Emmanuel Macron of France, Chancellor Olaf Scholz of Germany, Prime Minister Mario Draghi of Italy, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, President Andrzej Duda of Poland, and PM Boris Johnson of the UK.

"I had a very, very, very good meeting, total unity with all the European leaders. We'll talk about it later," Joe Biden said during a White House event on Monday.

Separately, the White House informed that during the video call, Biden and the EU leaders reiterated their continued concern about the Russian military build-up on Ukraine’s borders and expressed their support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. The leaders also underscored their shared desire for a “diplomatic resolution” to the current tensions. They also reviewed recent engagements with Russia in multiple formats.

Further, the leaders discussed their joint efforts to deter further Russian aggression against the former Soviet country, Ukraine. They discussed preparations to impose massive consequences and severe economic costs on Russia. The leaders also warned to reinforce security on NATO’s eastern flank if Russia invades Ukraine. Biden and the European leaders committed to continued closed consultation with transatlantic allies and partners, including working with and through the EU, NATO and the OSCE.

Rising fears over Ukraine crisis

Notably, the meeting between Biden and the EU leaders came after the State Department ordered the families of all American personnel at the US Embassy in Ukraine to leave the country amid heightened fears of a Russian invasion. According to AP, the department told the dependents of staffers at the US Embassy in Kyiv that they must leave the country. It also said that non-essential embassy staff could leave Ukraine at government expense. The same suit was also followed by the diplomats of the UK.

It is to mention that tensions between Ukraine and Russia are at their highest in years. A Russian troop build-up near the two nations' borders has spurred fears that Moscow could launch an invasion. Western nations have repeatedly warned Russia against further aggressive moves against the former Soviet nation. But the Kremlin denies it is planning to attack and argues that NATO support for Ukraine constitutes a growing threat on Russia's western flank.

(Image: AP)