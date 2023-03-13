Amidst widespread chaos and instability following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, US President Joe Biden is set to deliver an address on Monday to assure citizens how the American banking system will continue to thrive despite difficult circumstances. “The American people and American businesses can have confidence that their bank deposits will be there when they need them,” Biden said in a statement, according to The Guardian.

“I am firmly committed to holding those responsible for this mess fully accountable and to continuing our efforts to strengthen oversight and regulation of larger banks so that we are not in this position again," he added. Biden's remarks come simultaneous with US financial regulators launching emergency protocols to avert any possible contagion from SVB's sudden failure.

The measures include making sure depositors of the insolvent bank are able to access their funds by the morning of Monday. The course of action was announced via a joint statement by US treasury secretary Janet Yellen, Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell and Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) chair Martin Gruenberg.

Janet Yellen addresses SVB fiasco

“Depositors will have access to all of their money starting Monday, March 13. No losses associated with the resolution of Silicon Valley Bank will be borne by the taxpayer,” the statement read. In a conversation with CBS, Yellen described the USA's banking system as "safe," "well-capitalised," and "resilient."

“Americans can have confidence in the safety and soundness of our banking system. Let me be clear that during the financial crisis, there were investors and owners of systemic large banks that were bailed out … and the reforms that have been put in place means we are not going to do that again," she said, adding that the Treasury remains "concerned" for affected depositors and is working tirelessly to "meet their needs".