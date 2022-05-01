Biden Attends White House Correspondents Dinner Even As COVID Soars In US; Roasts Trump

Nearly after six years, the United States President Joe Biden attended The White House Correspondents Dinner on Saturday. The event was organised despite knowing the Gridiron Club press dinner in Washington triggered a major controversy following mass cases of COVID-19 among attendees. Some of Biden's cabinet members and prominent journalists also tested positive for the 'lethal virus'. The event was started with tributes to journalists, aspiring student reporters, and a tribute to the journalist detained, injured or killed during their coverage of ongoing Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Setting up for tonight. First #WHCA Dinner in three years. pic.twitter.com/NsDdyXebZB — WHCA (@whca) April 30, 2022

Meanwhile, while speaking at the event, Biden took a dig at the former US President Donald Trump and said, "Just imagine if my predecessor came to this dinner this year. Now that would really have been a real coup." Grabbing the opportunity to lighten the effect of the ongoing pandemic and the criticism he has faced in his 18 months in office, he said, "I'm really excited to be here tonight with the only group of Americans with a lower approval rating than I have."

Notably, the dinner which saw the attendance of more than 2,600 people including, top media personnel, and popular TV hosts. However, Vice President Kamala Harris and Chief Medical Advisor to the President of the United States, Dr Anthony Fauci avoided the meeting as she recently tested positive for COVID. While Fauci skipped the dinner for health precautions.

Trump skipped the dinner while in the office

It was speculated that the 79-year-old Biden would not attend the dinner following Harris's health update. During the event, Biden tried to mask his face while he was not speaking. He removed his mask only while greeting award winners on the dais and smiled broadly throughout the evening, according to the news agency AP.

Aplauding Biden's decision to join the event, Press secretary Jen Psaki has said, "We want to be very clear that it is possible he could test positive for COVID, just like any American." Psaki said Biden’s decision to attend "does stand in stark contrast to his predecessor, who not only questioned the legitimacy of the press on a nearly daily basis but also never attended the dinner." While, Donald Trump, who often criticised the media for questioning his policies, had ignored the event for four years while in office.

