Biden Blasted For Wandering Off Before End Of Medal Of Honour; 'total Lack Of Respect'

US President Joe Biden was lambasted on Tuesday, September 5, for abruptly walking out of the East Room of the White House even before the Medal of Honor ceremony honouring a Vietnam War veteran ended. The Democrat leader was bashed for being "disrespectful" as he hurriedly honoured the retired US Army Capt. Larry Taylor, 81, with the country's highest military decoration. He then made an unexpected walk-out at the military event organised for the Vietnam War heroes. Biden did not wait for the closing benediction to be read by Chaplain Brig. Gen. William Green Jr who was honoured for his heroics during a June 1968 battle in Vietnam.

“At least he didn’t check his watch this time,” Rep. Wesley Hunt (R-Texas), an Army veteran, wrote on X, referring to the criticism when Biden appeared to look at his watch during a ceremony for the 13 US service members killed in Kabul blast during the withdrawal in 2021.

Biden left our troops to be killed in Afghanistan



Military morale & recruiting is lowest in decades



He forced masks & unnecessary vaccines on them



And now he just walked out on a Medal of Honor ceremony, the highest honor for a soldier



He is a disgracepic.twitter.com/Uz5mVagPWk — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) September 5, 2023

'Lack of respect appalling'

US commander in chief demonstrated a lack of respect, US military veterans said, deriding 80-year-old Biden's haste to leave the event honouring the war veteran. Appearing on the podcast, a former US Navy SEAL Shawn Ryan tweeted, “Pardon my French…But what a f—ing idiot. The continuous lack of respect Biden has for anyone is appalling. Hawaii, Service members, active shooter victims, the list goes on." Some even speculated if Biden's departure was pre-planned or another incident when he wandered off unsure of where to go after giving public remarks.

“Do you think this was done on purpose or just is it more senile moments? I think the guy is so self-absorbed he makes blunders like this. God this man is a massive embarrassment to our nation,” Gun Owners of America State Director for Indiana Tim Harmsen said in a tweet.

Biden was also slammed for appearing at the event with a face mask which he took off standing next to an 81-year-old war hero—retired Army Capt. Larry Taylor. Biden's wife, the First Lady of the United States, Dr. Jill Biden was diagnosed positive for COVID-19 this week. As he honoured Captain Larry Taylor with the Congressional Medal of Honor, Biden stood in his close proximity for over four minutes, prompting the war veteran to raise an eyebrow. The White House on Monday confirmed that the US president tested negative for COVID-19 and showed no symptoms by Tuesday morning. Ahead of the event, the White House had declared that Biden would be adhering to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines when it comes to COVID-19 testing and masking.