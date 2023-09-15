Biden Boasts He Taught ‘political Theory’ At UPenn, But No Record Of Him Teaching There

US President Biden on Wednesday boasted that he taught ‘political theory’ at UPenn University during a speech at Maryland’s Prince George’s Community College. “Our democracy is under attack, and we got to fight for it,” Biden, 80, said while addressing the audience. “I taught at the University of Pennsylvania for four years and I used to teach political theory. And folks, you always hear, every generation has to fight for democracy," Biden added.

However, the records show that Biden has never taught a single semester-long course at an Ivy League school, according to the American broadcasters. Democrat leader continued to muse about the time he would “teach political theory” at the Ivy League school, even as it remains unclear whether he did teach at the prestigious university.

“I taught at the University of Pennsylvania for four years," Biden confidently said even as his claims hold no authenticity. It is, though, learnt that Biden was an honorary professor at the Philadelphia school. He served the role of the Benjamin Franklin Presidential Professor of the Practice from February 2017 to April 2019. He took up the job between his time as the vice president, and the start of his presidential campaign.

Biden makes unsubstantiated comparisons with Maui wildfire tragedy

Biden had previously attracted backlash for drawing comparisons with the plight of Maui wildfire survivors by making unsubstantiated claims about his own house on fire. During his visit to the devastated island of Maui, Biden told the survivors that he could relate to their plight as their homes were charred in the overwhelming tragedy. Years ago, said the US President, the firefighters 'ran into flames' at his own home to rescue the US First Lady Jill Biden.

Biden has been recapitulating the tale of the fire in the kitchen of his Wilmington, Del., home for over several years. The local fire department had previously stated that the fire in Biden's home “could be considered insignificant” as it was doused. “Luckily, we got it pretty early. The fire was under control in 20 minutes," local fire chief George Lamborn, at the time, had told the Associated Press. The Maui wildfires, deadliest in over a century, caused widespread destruction on Aug. 8 killing at least 114 people.