Biden Boasts No Leader Would Mind Trading Places With Him, Calls US Most Decent Nation

US President Joe Biden recently boasted that no world leader would probably mind trading places with him. In a televised interview with NBC’s Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, POTUS claimed that he doesn’t know anyone who wouldn’t trade with his job versus theirs, adding that America has “more decency” than any country in the world. When asked where he hopes to be this time next year, Biden said that he is “optimistic” about the future and the United States.

Biden said, “We are, as I told everybody, including everyone from a leader of China to Russia and everyone else, that I don’t know anybody who wouldn’t trade places, world leader, wouldn’t trade places with my job versus theirs.”

“Because we have more available to us, more capacity, we have more science and technology and decency, I think, than any country in the world,” he added.

Further, during his debut on the NBC show, the US President also went on to say that the “sky is the limit” regarding what they can do in the second quarter of the 21st century. Biden even touched on topics ranging from COVID-19 vaccinations to his approval ratings as he joked with Jimmy Fallon about his lack of cooking skills. He even told the host that he and first lady Jill Biden had convinced the White House staff to let them cook their own breakfast.

When asked if he makes his own eggs, Biden laughed and said that “Jill does”. While sharing an anecdote to elucidate his cooking skills, Biden added that his daughter - the aged nine - once told an interviewer that his “daddy can’t do much”. The US President revealed that he can only make spaghetti and boil water.

US unemployment rate down to 4.2%

Moreover, when asked whether he pays attention to presidential approval ratings, Biden quipped, “Not anymore”. He also acknowledged that the public was worried about high inflation. He said that the “truth is, the economy is growing more than it has in any time close to 60 years. The unemployment rate is down to 4.2% and it’s going to go lower”. Further, Biden added that his job is to be “straightforward, shoot from the shoulder” and let people know exactly what the truth is and lay out how he is trying to make life better for them.

The US President said that he now hopes for the pandemic and inflation to be “under control” by this time next year. He urged Americans to get vaccines and booster shots against the COVID-19. "The bottom line is, the way to avoid this virus is to get two shots and then get the booster shot," he said.

