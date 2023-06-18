Biden Calls Chinese Spy Balloon Saga 'embarrassing' For China As Blinken Embarks Talks

As US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken commences his visit to China, US President Joe Biden called the Chinese spy balloon saga “embarrassing”. The US President Joe Biden’s attack against the Asian superpower came on Saturday as Blinken embarked upon his first high-profile diplomatic trip to Beijing. Biden touched upon the spy balloon debacle during his conversation with journalists. The remarks from the 46th US President came just minutes before he boarded the plane to Pennsylvania on Saturday morning.

While Biden told the reporters that China has some “legitimate difficulties” that are unrelated to the US, he also expressed his optimism over the fact that Washington can revive its ties with Beijing. “China has some legitimate difficulties unrelated to the US. And I think one of the things that caused the balloon was not so much that it got shot down. But I don’t think the leadership knew where it was and knew what was in it and knew what was going on,” Biden asserted. He then went on to call the whole debacle “embarrassing” for China. “I think it was more embarrassing than it was intentional. And so I am hoping that over the next several months I’ll be meeting with Xi again, and talking about legitimate differences we have but also how there are areas we can get along,” he added, as per the report by Fox New.

Biden says the Chinese spy balloon he let surveil the entire United States before shooting it down over the ocean "was more embarrassing than it was intentional" for China. pic.twitter.com/PeyyYfqwJ1 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 17, 2023

Earlier this year, the US Pentagon spotted multiple Spy balloons floating across the US airspace and even reaching Canada. The US Department of Defence stated that the questionable balloons had links with China. However, the Xi Jinping administration vehemently denied the allegations that led to the deterioration of Sino-US relations. The whole debacle also led US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken to postpone his visit indefinitely and intensified the brewing rivalry between the two nations.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrives in Beijing, Sunday, June 18, 2023, Image: AP

Blinken’s visit to China, the highest level trip in years

On Sunday, the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Beijing to start his first trip to the country after the Spy Balloon debacle. Blinken’s trip to Beijing also became the highest-level trip by a US secretary of state since 2018, The Guardian reported. With this two-day trip, the US Secretary of State is aiming to ease tensions between the two nations and open doors for communication between the two nations. Keeping his agenda in mind, he kicked off the high-stakes mission by meeting Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang. The meeting between the two world leaders concluded with a working dinner. The US Secretary of State is expected to have additional talks with Qin, as well as China's top diplomat Wang Yi and possibly President Xi Jinping, on Monday.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, second right, meets with Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang, fifth from left, at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, China, Sunday, June 18, 2023, (Image: AP)