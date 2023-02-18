US President Joe Biden called for the eradication of gun violence in the wake of the tragic shooting in Mississippi that left six people dead. On Friday, Biden asserted that it's "enough" and exhorted Congress to "act now" on passing gun reform. “Jill and I are mourning for the six killed in today’s violence in Tate County, Mississippi — as we have for far too many Americans. We grieve with their families and with Americans nationwide as gun violence claims yet more lives." Biden said in a statement, according to a readout issued on the official website of the White House.

He also condoled the loss of lives in the shooting. “We are also praying for the recovery of those injured in this horrendous attack, and for survivors who will carry both grief and trauma with them for the rest of their lives,” the president said. He further added that federal law enforcement remains in "close touch" with local and state police and he has "directed that all federal support be made available."

“Enough. We are 48 days into the year and our nation has already suffered at least 73 mass shootings. Thoughts and prayers aren’t enough. Gun violence is an epidemic and Congress must act now. We need—need—commonsense gun law reforms," Biden said.

Biden emphasizes on the need for gun reforms

He noted that the reforms will focus on conducting background checks before selling guns to buyers, imposing a complete ban on assault weapons, putting an end to "immunity" for gun producers, having safe storage of guns and "fully closing the boyfriend loophole to keep guns out of the hands of domestic abusers."

This isn't the first time that Biden has been a strong advocate for gun reform. Last year in June, he signed the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act after assailants went on a shooting rampage in Texas' Uvalde and New York's Buffalo. The act helped improve the procedure of background checks on people purchasing guns under the age of 21. Under the legislation, obtaining guns via straw purchases or trafficking is considered a federal offense.