Last Updated:

Biden Calls Israel’s Netanyahu With ‘concern’ Over Judicial Plan As Protests Enter 11th Week

US President Joe Biden on Sunday spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over the phone after the Sharm El Sheikh meeting between officials of Israel and the Palestinian Authority.

Written By
Press Trust Of India
Biden and Netanyahu

Image: AP


US President Joe Biden on Sunday spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over the phone after the Sharm El Sheikh meeting between officials of Israel and the Palestinian Authority.

During the call, Biden welcomed the meeting between senior political and security officials from Israel, the Palestinian Authority, Egypt, Jordan, and the United States with an aim to reduce tensions, the White House said in a readout of the call.

Biden reinforced the need for all sides to take urgent, collaborative steps to enhance security coordination, condemn all acts of terrorism, and maintain the viability of a two-state solution, the White House said.

"The President also underscored his belief that democratic values have always been, and must remain, a hallmark of the U.S.-Israel relationship, that democratic societies are strengthened by genuine checks and balances, and that fundamental changes should be pursued with the broadest possible base of popular support,” it said. According to the White House, Biden offered support for efforts underway in Israel to forge a compromise on proposed judicial reforms consistent with those core principles.

READ | Joe Biden and Leo Varadkar celebrates St. Patrick's Day; discusses Russia-Ukraine war

"The two leaders also discussed tensions and violence in the West Bank," it said. Biden reiterated his unwavering commitment to Israel’s security and the ongoing cooperation between the two national security teams, including to counter all threats posed by Iran. Both leaders agreed to stay in regular contact over the coming weeks, the White House said.

READ | Biden says arrest warrant for Putin 'justified', asserts 'he clearly committed war crimes'

"The participants noted that meetings at this level have not taken place in nearly a decade, and that these meetings are building toward establishing a series of understandings upon which to de-escalate tension," Adrienne Watson, a spokesperson for the National Security Council, White House, said in a separate statement.

We welcome the meeting and understandings reached today in Sharm El Sheikh between senior political and security officials of Israel and the Palestinian Authority," he said adding that this was the second such meeting in this format, with participation by senior officials from the United States, Egypt, and Jordan, following the gathering in Aqaba three weeks ago.

"We look forward to continuing these discussions as we enter the Holy month of Ramadan, Passover, and Easter, and over the months to follow," Watson said. 

READ | US President Joe Biden plans to host PM Modi for a state dinner this summer
READ | Biden admin inches closer to shutting down a mine in South Dakota over ecological concerns

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

First Published:
COMMENT