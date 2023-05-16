Biden Calls Off Speech For Fallen Officers, Then Shows Up At Granddaughter's Graduation

US President Joe Biden called off his address of honouring slain police officers for National Police Week at the last minute to show up for another event- the graduation of his granddaughter. On Monday, several people gathered at the National Fraternal Order of Police's (FOP) National Peace Officers Memorial Service to attend the event that involved a keynote speech by Biden.

However, Biden decided to sit out the service at the eleventh hour, despite his name printed in bold blue letters on the event program schedule. Attorney General Merrick Garland then filled in for the president's notable absence, according to Fox News. While Biden was nowhere to be seen at the event to pay tribute to the fallen officers, he did release a video statement on the National Police Week and Peace Officers Memorial Day and said that the "answer is not to defund" law enforcement.

Biden makes up for his absence by releasing video

"Let’s be very clear. The answer is not to defund the police. It is to provide you with the resources and training to be the partners and protectors of the communities that are in need," he said in the video that runs about 2-minute-52-seconds. In the clip, he celebrated his administration's efforts in tackling gun violence, at a time when the US grapples with deadly mass shootings.

"I signed the most sweeping gun safety law in nearly 30 years to make sure officers are not outgunned on the streets. We’re also strengthening background checks for gun purchases, cracking down on illegal gun sales, and reigning in so-called ghost guns that officers have told me are increasingly found at crime scenes," he said.

This National Police Week – and on Peace Officers Memorial Day – we recognize the absolute courage of officers across America. pic.twitter.com/1UGNR0bGMW — President Biden (@POTUS) May 15, 2023

After a leisurely mid-morning departure from the beach, Joe Biden — joined by Jill, Ed.D., and Hunter — attended his granddaughter's graduation ceremony. Then he returned to the White House and immediately declared a lid at 2:40 p.m. pic.twitter.com/QXyvPu4fpI — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 15, 2023

But Biden did not skip all the events he was expected to attend on Monday. Later in the day, he made an appearance at the graduation of his granddaughter Maisy Biden from the University of Pennsylvania, which is home to the infamous Biden Center. At the graduation ceremony, Biden stole the show as students waved at him and took pictures. After the event, the Biden family headed for lunch at a Vietnamese restaurant, according to the Associated Press.